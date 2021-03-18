https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/peloton-ceo-warns-parents-after-tread-machine-kills-child-n1261429

A child was killed by a Peloton Tread+ fitness machine in what the company described as a “tragic accident.”

In an email to Peloton customers Thursday, Peloton CEO John Foley acknowledged the fatality and urged consumers to secure their machines.

“While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved,” Foley wrote.

“There are no words to express the shock and sadness everyone at Peloton feels as a result of this terrible tragedy,” a Peloton spokesperson said in an email to NBC news. “Out of respect for the family and their privacy, we won’t be sharing any additional information.”

Foley urged consumers to secure their exercise equipment by keeping children and pets away from the machines at all times and by removing the safety key from the machine when out of use.

The Tread+ user manual advises consumers to keep children and animals away from the machine.

“Children under the age of 16 and persons with reduced physical, sensory, or mental capabilities that impair the safe use of the equipment may not use the Tread+,” the manual reads. “Do not allow children to perform maintenance or to play with the Tread+.”

In a separate incident, first published Thursday on SaferProducts.gov — a public database run by the Consumer Products Safety Commission — a 3-year-old boy was grievously injured with “significant brain injury” after getting trapped under a Peloton Tread+ machine in February 2021.

The boy did not die and a Peloton spokesperson said the company was “relieved to learn that the child is expected to make a full recovery.”

A search of the database showed few reports of treadmill-related injuries involving minors in the past decade. However, Peloton said it did not know if a ProductSafety.gov report would be filed for the death publicized Thursday by its CEO because submissions are voluntary.

It would not be the first treadmill death to gain national attention. In May 2009, Exodus Tyson, the 4-year-old daughter of boxing superstar Mike Tyson, was found tangled in a treadmill cable and died shortly after.