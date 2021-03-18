https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pete-buttigieg-caught-on-hot-mic/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Sen. Ben Cardin, as heard on a C-SPAN mic, tells Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg that Democrats will “most likely have to use reconciliation” on an infrastructure package as they did with the Covid relief bill.
“The Republicans will be with you to a point, and then—“ pic.twitter.com/d4Pc49WlIl
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) March 15, 2021
Next Democrat priority is ‘massive grab bag’ bill for infrastructure, climate change, and immigration