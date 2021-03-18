https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/poll-majority-americans-presently-dont-support-raising-taxes-any-reason?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of U.S. voters are right now unwilling to have the government increase their taxes raised for any reason, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Respondents were given a variety of policy proposals for which they might support a tax increase. Less than 20% said they’d like a tax hike to fight climate change. And just 16% would support a hike to reduce the U.S. national debt.

Fifty-two percent said they “don’t support raising taxes at the present time.”

Respondents showed the most willingness to accept an increase for U.S. infrastructure – with 28% saying they’d be fine paying more taxes to support rebuilding the such critical parts of the economy as roads, bridges and ports.

The poll was conducted as the Biden administration looks to raise taxes on millions of Americans.

Though President Biden has said any tax increase would impact only those earning over $400,000, the White House confirmed this week that an administration proposal could hike takes on wage-earners make $200,000 annually.

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Rasmussen on behalf of Just the News using a mixed mode approach from March 11-13, 2021, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percent.

