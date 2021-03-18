https://hannity.com/media-room/powered-by-warren-aoc-introduce-500-billion-plan-to-move-buses-trains-away-from-fossil-fuels/

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren are promoting a new $500 billion proposal in Congress this week to move trains, buses, and other infrastructure projects “away from fossil fuels” and towards “Green Energy.”

“Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, two proponents of the Green New Deal, are behind the bill, joined by Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Representative Andy Levin of Michigan. Their plan aims to accelerate the process of making the U.S. carbon neutral by 2050—a goal Biden campaigned on—by putting the money in the hands of state, local and tribal governments or transit authorities to make sweeping investments in public transit systems,” reports Bloomberg.

Converting our public transportation to electric is one of the best ways we can create jobs, modernize our crumbling infrastructure, and fight the climate crisis. That’s why @RepAndyLevin, @SenMarkey, @RepAOC and I have a big new bill: the #BuildGreen Act. https://t.co/OIeHSskm1M — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) March 18, 2021

“The climate crisis is an existential threat to our planet,” Warren said. “But it’s also a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure, create a million good new jobs, and unleash the best of American innovation.”

Read the full report at Bloomberg.

