https://hannity.com/media-room/psaki-bomb-psaki-finally-says-crisis-on-the-border-quickly-corrects-to-challenges/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki finally used the term “crisis on the border” to describe the growing number of unaccompanied minors entering the United States Thursday before quickly correcting herself to use the word “challenges.”

“There have been expectations set [on Mexican authorities] that are unrelated to any vaccine doses or requests. They will be partners in dealing with the crisis on the border,” said Psaki.

A few minutes later another reporter noticed the use of the word “crisis.”

🚨🚨: Jen Psaki just broke with the administration, and called it “the crisis on the border.” Later corrected herself in another response! pic.twitter.com/I8m9ee0Pz5 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 18, 2021

REMINDER: Border Patrol agents are apprehending 4,500 to 6,000 illegal aliens per day. But when asked if there is a border crisis, Joe Biden’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki says “nope.” pic.twitter.com/R3F9xcrAwJ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 18, 2021

“A few minutes ago, you said ‘crisis on the border,’” pressed one journalist.

“Challenges on the border! Challenges!” she corrected herself.

Watch Psaki’s flip-flop above.

MAJOR DANGER: Psaki Says Biden’s Dog ‘Major’ Was ‘Surprised by Unfamiliar Person and Reacted’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.09.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shed new light on the “biting incident” that occurred at the Executive Mansion this week; saying ‘Major’ Biden was “surprised by an unfamiliar individual” and caused a “minor injury.” “Can you clarify for us what happened with the President’s dog?” “Champ and Major, the President’s dogs, are still getting accustomed to their new surroundings. The younger dog was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual,” said Psaki. “It was handled by the White House medical unit.” .@PressSec says @JoeBiden‘s dog, Major was “was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual.” Major will not be euthanized. https://t.co/8H4PlLvvPq pic.twitter.com/1UA0iQ2QmH — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 9, 2021 “Major Biden will not be euthanized,” she confirmed. Watch Psaki’s comments above. PRESS SEC CLAMS UP: Psaki Asked If Biden Still Considers Cuomo ‘Gold Standard’ in CoVID Response posted by Hannity Staff – 2.22.21 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki deflected questions surrounding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo over the weekend when asked if President Biden still considers the top Democrat the “gold standard” of leadership during the pandemic. “Andrew Cuomo under fire for allegedly not being transparent and misleading on the number of nursing home deaths in New York. Last spring, President Biden called Andrew Cuomo the ‘Gold Standard’ for leadership during the pandemic… Does President Biden still consider him the ‘Gold Standard?’” asked a reporter with ABC News. “We work with Governor Cuomo just like we work with Governors across the country. He’s played an important role in ensuring that we’re getting assistance out to people in his state. We’ll continue to do that. There will be an investigation, we’ll leave that to others,” said Psaki. Watch the Press Secretary’s comments above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

