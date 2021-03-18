https://www.oann.com/robinhood-appoints-former-google-executive-as-first-chief-product-officer/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=robinhood-appoints-former-google-executive-as-first-chief-product-officer



FILE PHOTO: Aparna Chennapragada, vice president of product for AR and VR at Google. speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam FILE PHOTO: Aparna Chennapragada, vice president of product for AR and VR at Google. speaks on stage during the annual Google I/O developers conference in Mountain View, California, May 8, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam

March 18, 2021

(Reuters) – Robinhood Markets Inc has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as its first chief product officer, a blog post by the U.S. online brokerage showed on Wednesday.

The blog said Chennapragada will oversee product, design and research at Robinhood, which has been at the heart of the historic trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year. (https://bit.ly/3ePh5L7)

Chennapragada, who spent 12 years at Google, was most recently the vice president for consumer shopping across Google and the lead for visual search product and augmented reality.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

