Famed drag queen maven RuPaul is set to debut a new video game based on the long-running VH1 TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race. The game, to be released by game company World of Wonder, will allow players to design their drag persona, compete in drag queen challenges, and sashay down the catwalk on i0S and Android devices.

‘RuPaul’s #DragRace‘ and its iconic queens will star in a new video game! https://t.co/V5ejA5HXGA — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 18, 2021

“The team at World of Wonder is always looking for new ways to bring the Drag Race experience even closer to the fans, and what better way than through a mobile game?” said Drag Race co-creators Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, according to Entertainment Weekly. “We are thrilled to partner with East Side Games on this charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent-filled mobile game experience!”

The company also announced that the game would be made in several versions, including a Canadian version, one for the UK, another for Australia, and one in Spanish.

No date has been announced for the release of the game.

RuPaul’s Drag Race debuted in 2009 on the Logo cable network before migrating to VH1 in 2017. The series has won nine Emmy Awards, three Reality Television Awards, and three NewNowNext Awards.

The show has not been without controversy among its own constituencies. For instance, the show was knocked for not including transgender contestants in its early seasons. RuPaul was subsequently chided for starting each race, saying, “Gentlemen, start your engines, and may the best woman win,” because it wasn’t inclusive enough. The host now says, “Racers, start your engines, and may the best drag queen win,” as a response to critics.

The series also dipped into politics by inviting New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to serve as a guest judge last year. RuPaul also raised funds for abortion mill operator Planned Parenthood.

