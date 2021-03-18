https://www.theblaze.com/news/rush-limbaugh-time-slot-dan-bongino

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino will take over Rush Limbaugh’s radio time slot, Fox News reported, citing a Wednesday announcement from Cumulus Media’s Westwood One.

What are the details?

Starting May 24, “The Dan Bongino Show” will broadcast 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET in markets around the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., the cable network said.

“The Dan Bongino Show will tackle the hot political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric,” a press release noted, Fox News said. “As a former Secret Service agent and NYPD officer, Bongino is uniquely positioned to provide commentary and analysis that directly questions the philosophical underpinnings of both the Left and Big Government Republicans.”

Bongino is a Fox News contributor and has his own daily podcast, which has become wildly popular. He said he is “excited to embrace the immense power of radio to connect with my listeners live for three hours every day. This is an incredible privilege, and I pledge to honor the trailblazing work of those who came before me,” the cable network said.

“Dan is passionate and relatable, with a natural ability to connect with his audience,” Westwood One President Suzanne Grimes said in a statement, according to Fox News. “Dan has been on a meteoric rise since his podcast launched in 2019, and we look forward to watching his star continue to soar.”

Limbaugh, the iconic voice of the conservative movement, lost his battle with lung cancer in February at the age of 70 after receiving a Stage 4 diagnosis in January 2020.

Bongino was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in September, Fox News said. But he announced last week that he completed his treatments and has been given a clean bill of health.

Following Limbaugh’s passing, Bongino appeared on “Fox & Friends” and praised the conservative radio icon: “Every conservative I know, everyone has had that Rush Limbaugh moment where they were listening and heard an idea for the first time ever.”







Dan Bongino to take over Rush Limbaugh’s radio time slot



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

