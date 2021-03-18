https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/543768-russia-warns-of-response-after-biden-called-putin-a-killer

Russian officials are calling for an apology from the United States and threatening a response after President Biden said that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

Konstantin Kosachyov, the deputy chairman of Russia’s parliament’s upper house, called Biden’s comment’s “unacceptable,” according to multiple reports on Thursday.

He also said that the Kremlin’s decision to recall Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. was the right move for the country following Biden’s comments.

“I suspect it will not be the last one if no explanation or apology follows from the American side,” Kosachyov said in a Facebook post, according to Reuters.

“This kind of assessment is not allowed from the mouth of a statesman of such a rank. This kind of statement is not acceptable under any circumstances,” he added, joining criticism from other Russian lawmakers, according to the news service.

Biden in an ABC News interview that aired Wednesday said that Putin will “pay a price” for directing an influence operation targeting the 2020 election in an effort to undermine Biden’s campaign.

"We had a long talk, he and I. I know him relatively well. And the conversation started off and I said, 'I know you and you know me. If I establish this occurred, then be prepared,' " Biden told ABC News's George Stephanopoulos.

When asked if he thought Putin is a “killer,” Biden responded, “I do.”

Putin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, on Thursday called Biden made a “very bad statement” that made it clear he “doesn’t want to normalize relations,” The Associated Press reported.

“We will proceed accordingly,” Peskov said, according to the AP. He would not confirm if Russia would break diplomatic ties with the U.S.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki addressed Russia recalling its ambassador on Wednesday, telling reporters that "we will be direct, we will speak out on areas where we have concerns, and it will certainly be, as the president said last night — certainly, the Russians will be held accountable for the actions that they have taken."

