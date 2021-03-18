https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/18/russian-president-vladimir-putin-chinese-delegation-both-dunk-on-united-states-using-black-lives-matter-as-evidence/

Both China and Russia have been dunking on the United States today, mostly by repeating talking points usually reserved for American progressives. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with a Chinese delegation in Alaska and were lectured on America’s history of human rights abuses:

CHINESE delegation lectures @SecBlinken and @JakeSullivan46. Top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi says the US has deeply rooted human rights problems—long history of killing of Blacks—and urges US to do better on human rights issues. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

🚨 Frosty opening to Biden delegation mtg with China. US is the champion of cyber attacks, doesn’t represent global public opinion, and has history of killing blacks, Yang Jiechi tells @JakeSullivan46 and @SecBlinken. Yang says their opening remarks weren’t normal; mine neither. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

“Many people within the United States actually have little confidence in the democracy of the United States,” top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi told the Biden delegation, citing the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of Blacks. @nwadhams https://t.co/BpxnKsbBa3 pic.twitter.com/PSvS9eELMT — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 18, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin, having recently been called a killer by President Biden in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, also trashed the U.S. using the language of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Putin: We always project on others what we are ourselves. US is rooted in genocide against Native Americans and in slavery. That legacy continues, that’s why there’s BLM today. Oh, and US is only country that used nuclear bombs. (And I’m the killer??) pic.twitter.com/RfffkVxbVj — Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) March 18, 2021

It sounds like Putin challenging Biden to a debate is just step 1 in his plan to win the next Dem primary. https://t.co/rhERUzav2y — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 18, 2021

Doesn’t it? And yes, Putin did challenge Biden to have a conversation streamed live:

NEW: Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin has reacted to Pres. Joe Biden calling him a “killer” by challenging Biden to take part in a conversation with him broadcast live online. https://t.co/8MCcu3y2u5 — ABC News (@ABC) March 18, 2021

PUTIN: “I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called. Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion” — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 18, 2021

It looks like Biden’s not taking the bait, though — Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the president is “quite busy” and that Putin and Biden have already met once.

Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right). They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2021

This Biden/Putin thing works out for everyone except America. It distracts from the fact that China and the Democrats have teamed up to destroy the country they both hate; America. It also makes Putin out to be the strong man protecting Russian glory. Which is how he keeps power. https://t.co/GsPIWjxZbl — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 18, 2021

To conservatives dunking on Biden for Putin’s bullshit debate idea: You’re the mark, and you’ve been had. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 18, 2021

You understand it’s possible to dunk on Biden and know Putin is bad right? — JAC (@michcusejac5) March 18, 2021

Ah yes THAT’S the key takeaway, not the fact that our current president’s senility is obvious to our geopolitical rivals — JJC (@LexIustitia) March 18, 2021

Biden is a national embarrassment, not even 100 days in and Putin is rubbing it in the world’s face. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) March 18, 2021

Ummm…no. Our country is being laughed at. Enjoy — W. Edward Skees (@eskees) March 18, 2021

Or basic verbal facility is something we should expect in a politician and we made a mistake not selecting a president who has it — Arthur Bloom 🇺🇸 (@j_arthur_bloom) March 18, 2021

Putin sucks, but it’s become plainly obvious to everyone, including our geopolitical rivals, that Biden is barely in control of himself and that he can’t string together coherent sentences most of the time. — Sam (@SamDerMann13) March 18, 2021

Point for Putin. — Carbon Unit Z (@CarbonUnitZ) March 18, 2021

If you think people dunking on Biden about this don’t know what Putin is, you’re the mark. What it does show, however, is how weak and pathetic the US looks to our enemies with Biden as POTUS. Russia and N Korea just to name a couple who don’t even take Biden seriously. — Jonathan Weimar (@j_weimar) March 18, 2021

actually the point is that america looks extremely weak to some of our greatest enemies and its laughable — natalie batalie 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@naeriface) March 18, 2021

You usually have good takes, this isn’t one of them. — Misha ⚔️🇪🇨 白左正在摧毁一切 (@CNNisALie) March 18, 2021

Uh, we’re not praising Putin. We’re just pointing out that Biden will never debate him live. Not because it’s a dumb idea, but because he can’t put a coherent sentence together without a prompter or a friendly moderator. — AdamInHTownTX (Freedom Loving Neanderthal) (@AdamInHTownTX) March 18, 2021

Exactly. How is it being had to laugh at Putin calling out Biden for a debate. We all are well aware of the shit show that is America, and the danger we are all in. — Congress Hates America (@HotMessObsessed) March 18, 2021

You have been had. I have been had. We all have been had. — Chloe Reynolds (@chloethemilf) March 19, 2021

Biden has nothing to gain and will say no. As he should. And we dunk on Biden because it’s politics. Putin is bad, he shouldn’t accept. We can still dunk on Biden. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) March 18, 2021

It’s our right — our duty — to dunk on Biden.

Ranking men based on their alpha attributes. S tier: Trump, Putin, Xi F tier: Biden Man, America is in a lot of trouble. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 18, 2021

Biden: outplayed by Putin, now outplayed by Xi at the Alaska summit. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 19, 2021

Update:

We’d missed this before, but every American should see the glorious rolling of the red carpet for Blinken and the rest of the U.S. delegation:

This was the carpet they put out for the secretary… it was like a @parksandrec episode. Nowhere near long enough. pic.twitter.com/Ko7ilsYzED — Ruffini (@EenaRuffini) March 18, 2021

