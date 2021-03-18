https://www.oann.com/sailing-race-10-of-americas-cup-postponed-team-new-zealand-lead-6-3/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sailing-race-10-of-americas-cup-postponed-team-new-zealand-lead-6-3



Sailing – 36th America’s Cup – Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, New Zealand – March 16, 2021 Emirates Team New Zealand in action with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli during Race 9 of the America’s Cup REUTERS/Simon Watts Sailing – 36th America’s Cup – Waitemata Harbour, Auckland, New Zealand – March 16, 2021 Emirates Team New Zealand in action with Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli during Race 9 of the America’s Cup REUTERS/Simon Watts

March 18, 2021

(Reuters) – The 10th race of the America’s Cup was postponed on Wednesday due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland.

Race officials pushed the start back twice and will aim to commence from 2:45 p.m. local time (0345 GMT).

Defender Team New Zealand lead 6-3 in the best-of-13 series and need one more race win over Luna Rossa to claim sport’s oldest international trophy.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

