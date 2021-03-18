https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/scary-dr-fauci-wants-start-vaccinating-little-babies-governments-coronavirus-vaccine/
Crazy Dr. Fauci today told Americans he wants to vaccinate your 6-month-old babies with the Coronavirus vaccine.
We will vaccinate school-age kids and 6-month babies to protect them from COVID. Dr. Anthony Faucihttps://t.co/0J5JkVvdS6#Follow @JimmyAdHub pic.twitter.com/6lllI7SUeD
— JimmyAdHub (@JimmyAdHub) March 18, 2021
The CDC website currently shows that out of 396,265 COVID-19 categorized deaths in America today only 93 were infants 4-years-old and younger.
In America, there are 23.6 million infants from 0-5-years-old.
Only a tiny, tiny percent of babies died with or from the coronavirus.
Fauci wants to shoot them with the vaccine anyway.
When are Americans going to wake up and realize this guy is a monster?