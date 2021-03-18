https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/543790-senate-confirms-becerra-as-bidens-hhs-secretary

The Senate on Thursday narrowly confirmed Xavier BecerraXavier BecerraThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Forget about comity in Congress The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden faces GOP’s immigration and filibuster offensive California sues nursing home chain over alleged Medicare ‘manipulation’ MORE as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services by a 50-49 vote.

Republicans were nearly unanimous in their opposition to Becerra, the current attorney general of California. Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsBorder surge scrambles Senate immigration debate Business groups seek PPP extension as March deadline looms Republicans pan talk of raising taxes to pay for infrastructure bill MORE (R-Maine) was the only Republican to vote in favor of his confirmation.

Collins previously cited Becerra’s commitment to rural health care, and a shared goal of lowering drug prices among her reasons for supporting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Becerra was attacked for his views on abortion and past support for Medicare for All, with conservatives accusing him of being a liberal extremist with no experience in health care.

Before becoming his state’s attorney general, Becerra served 12 terms in Congress, including as a member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over Social Security and Medicare.

Republicans also seized on a lawsuit Becerra filed against the Trump administration’s HHS, challenging a policy that allowed employers to claim religious exemption from providing contraceptive coverage under ObamaCare.

“The most significant health-related experience on the nominee’s record are his efforts to wield the legal system against religious sisters to make them violate their faith and conscience,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Forget about comity in Congress Exclusive: GOP officials offer support for Vanita Gupta Kentucky legislature limits governor’s Senate appointment power MORE (R-Ky.) said in floor remarks Wednesday.

Becerra will take the helm of the health agency nearly two months into President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Forget about comity in Congress Border surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters MORE‘s administration, with the nation still in the middle of a deadly pandemic. Democrats have warned that the delay in confirming Becerra will hamper the country’s pandemic response.

ADVERTISEMENT

Becerra will play a major role in the government’s COVID response, but he will also need to guide the massive bureaucracy through a host of other challenges, including the influx of migrants at the border. HHS is responsible for housing and caring for the thousands of detained migrant children.

Democrats see Becerra as a key ally to help undo what they view as years of damage done by the Trump administration to undermine ObamaCare, the Medicaid program, reproductive health, LGBTQ anti-discrimination protections and more.

“After four years of attacks on families’ health care from President Trump Donald TrumpBorder surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters House GOP holdouts muddle Trump vaccine message MORE — after a year of this pandemic ravaging our nation — challenges that lie ahead of us, especially when it comes to health care, are numerous, enormous, and absolutely urgent,” Sen. Patty Murray Patricia (Patty) Lynn MurrayTransgender teen Stella Keating receives viral praise after testifying before Congress on Equality Act Watch live: Schumer, Durbin, Murray and Stabenow hold press briefing GOP votes in unison against COVID-19 relief bill MORE (D-Wash.), the top Democrat on the Senate Health Committee, said Wednesday from the Senate floor.

“We have our work cut out for us. But in Attorney General Becerra — we have a Secretary of Health who is up to the job,” Murray said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

