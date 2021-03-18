https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/03/dr-rand-paul-to-fauci-youre-not-wearing-a-mask-because-of-any-science/

Sen. Rand Paul, who is a physician, scorched Dr. Anthony Fauci because he wants Americans to wear a mask until 2022 even if they had the COVID-19 vaccine or the virus:

“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show,” Paul continued. “You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear a mask that have been vaccinated.”’

“You want to get rid of vaccine hesitancy? Tell them they can quit wearing their mask after they get a vaccine,” the senator said, “instead of telling them the nanny state’s going to be there for three more years and you’ve got to wear a mask forever. People don’t want to hear it and there’s no science behind it.”

“If you have immunity you’re wearing a mask to give comfort to others. You’re not wearing a mask because of any science,” he said.