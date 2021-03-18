https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/03/dr-rand-paul-to-fauci-youre-not-wearing-a-mask-because-of-any-science/
|
Listen to this article
Sen. Rand Paul, who is a physician, scorched Dr. Anthony Fauci because he wants Americans to wear a mask until 2022 even if they had the COVID-19 vaccine or the virus:
“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show,” Paul continued. “You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear a mask that have been vaccinated.”’
“You want to get rid of vaccine hesitancy? Tell them they can quit wearing their mask after they get a vaccine,” the senator said, “instead of telling them the nanny state’s going to be there for three more years and you’ve got to wear a mask forever. People don’t want to hear it and there’s no science behind it.”
“If you have immunity you’re wearing a mask to give comfort to others. You’re not wearing a mask because of any science,” he said.
Sen. Rand Paul: “Welcome to day 367 of 15 days to slow the spread.” pic.twitter.com/ZvkR16Jfcz
— The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2021
God bless Rand Paul.
To Dr. Fauci: “You’ve been vaccinated, and you parade around in two masks for show … You want people to get the vaccine? Give ’em a reward instead of saying the nanny state’s gonna be there for a few more years and you gotta wear masks forever.”
🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/47qWLK9SS5
— Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 18, 2021
.@RandPaul evicerates Dr. Fauci over the “theater” of requiring Americans already immune from Covid to continue wearing masks.
Fauci’s ultimate rebuttal: “I totally disagree with you” pic.twitter.com/Ea0utSRUAb
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021
Rand Paul just exploded on Dr. Fauci over the “need” for wearing masks after you’ve been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/OZproppExf
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 18, 2021
“What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants?
None in our country. Zero…
You’re making a policy based on conjecture!”@RandPaul accuses Fauci of “defying” the science on immunity. pic.twitter.com/3bWaKJyZDh
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 18, 2021
Donations tax deductible
to the full extent allowed by law.