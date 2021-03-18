https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/senator-rand-pauls-take-dr-fauci-one-history-books-video/

Thank you, Rand Paul!

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) on Thursday went off on Dr. Fauci during a Senate hearing examining the nation’s Covid response.

Rand Paul told Fauci that Americans do not need to wear two masks after receiving the Covid vaccine because there is “virtually zero chance” they will get Covid.

“Isn’t it just theater?” Rand Paul, a physician, asked Fauci.

“You’ve been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show. You can’t get it again.” Rand Paul said to Fauci. “There’s virtually 0% chance you’re going to get it and you’re telling people that have had the vaccine who have immunity — You’re defying everything we know about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated.”

Fauci was very irritated because Rand Paul dared to call him out for his quackery.

WATCH:

“What proof is there that there are significant reinfections with hospitalizations and death from the variants? None in our country. Zero… You’re making a policy based on conjecture!”@RandPaul accuses Fauci of “defying” the science on immunity. pic.twitter.com/3bWaKJyZDh — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 18, 2021

Watch the full exchange between Fauci and Rand Paul:

