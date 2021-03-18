https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/03/18/serial-journalistic-malpractitioner-mike-barnicle-explains-how-atlanta-area-massage-parlor-shootings-are-really-donald-trumps-fault-video/

Mike Barnicle calls himself “an award-winning print and broadcast journalist and a social and political commentator.” Which sounds pretty good, until you take a look at his actual body of work:

Love to be lectured by Mr. Morality Barnicle pic.twitter.com/cOSNwd0c78 — Seymour Beardfacé (@DocBeardfaceMD) March 18, 2021

And @mikebarniclem is a serial plagiarizer. Not as a kid. Not once. But in his 40s and 50s, & on numerous occasions. He made up sources. He made up stories– including one about a dead child. & yet, he is promoted to TV. That’s how it works if you have the right opinions. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 18, 2021

The plagiarism and lying go hand-in-hand with Mike Barnicle being an all-around bad person.

But if you’re looking for more evidence of his awfulness, this should fit the bill nicely:

MSNBC’s @mikebarnicle: “Donald Trump didn’t pull the trigger in Atlanta, but Donald Trump certainly was responsible for the anger and the fear and the suspicion that exists in great degree in this country.” pic.twitter.com/5VsWLCdURF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

Anger and fear and suspicion and racism and bigotry and violence and hatred didn’t exist in great degree in this country until Donald Trump came along!

I truly miss the utopia that we all enjoyed prior to 2017. https://t.co/It0IWV2v2U — Real_Dave_La_Torre 🍿 (@David_LaTorre) March 18, 2021

We’d like to see Mike Barnicle’s proof that Donald Trump’s rhetoric or actions had anything whatsoever to do with the massage parlor shootings.

And we know that we’ll see no such thing. Barack Obama and the media spent eight years blaming George W. Bush for so many problems, but that was still nothing compared to how the Left is using Donald Trump as a scapegoat for every single bad thing that happens and will ever happen.

Everything is still Trump even when it’s not… https://t.co/atPvlVOfcM — Michelle (@michellebosso) March 18, 2021

This is one of the most despicably cynical things they do. https://t.co/Ewvyn4wyjn — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 18, 2021

@mikebarnicle Despicable – imagine getting kicked out of print media for being a serial plagiarist only to say things like this on TV. — Bill Boyd (@billboyd1967) March 18, 2021

When will they stop blaming Trump for everything? I’ve certainly enough criticisms of him, but I can’t help but picturing my children refusing to own up to the mess they made when I hear stuff like this. — Dan B (@LanchestersCube) March 18, 2021

Lying, plagiarism, misinformation is like breathing to these people. Just part of normal everyday life. — Jon Brunner (@JonBrunner1) March 18, 2021

It never ends with these clowns. — Rob G (@NYYFan63) March 18, 2021

