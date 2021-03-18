https://www.dailywire.com/news/serial-stowaway-marilyn-hartman-who-once-flew-to-london-without-a-ticket-arrested-in-airport-for-22nd-time

“Serial stowaway” Marilyn Hartman was arrested earlier this week at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, after leaving a residential facility where she was monitored with an ankle device.

What makes this story so fascinating is that this is not the first time Marilyn Hartman has been arrested for attempting to evade airport security and stowaway on airplanes.

In Northern California, Marilyn Hartman is known as the Bay Area’s “most prolific stowaway,” with SFGate reporting on her latest attempt, adding that she was arrested for the 22nd time.

“The arrest of Marilyn Hartman, 69, came two weeks after a judge rejected a plea deal that would have given her probation for a previous attempt to stow away on a flight,” reported SFGate.

“This is the 22nd time she’s been arrested for attempting to sneak onto a flight or otherwise violating orders to stay away from airports,” the report added.

Here is an overview of Marilyn Hartman’s long history of trying to sneak into airports or onto planes, which even includes a free trip to London’s Heathrow Airport…

February 15, 2014: San Francisco International Airport

Hartman successfully traversed a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at the San Francisco airport and made it onto a plane destined for Hawaii, without a ticket. She is only caught when a person notices that she’s occupying their seat. After being interviewed by police, she is released.

February 18, 2014: San Francisco International Airport

Hartman is caught trying to pass through a security gate and is released again by police after being interviewed.

February 20, 2014: San Francisco International Airport

After being found in the airport in possession of a discarded boarding pass, Hartman is arrested, with a court order prohibiting her from entering the airport unless she holds a valid ticket.

March 18, 2014: San Francisco International Airport

Hartman is found eating in a food court in an airport terminal, in violation of her court order. She is then arrested on suspicion of violating this court order, in addition to trespassing.

March 26, 2014: San Francisco International Airport

Hartman is arrested on suspicion of violating a court order and trespassing after she is found in the baggage claim area of an airport terminal.

August 4, 2014: Los Angeles International Airport

Hartman successfully boards a plane at Mineta San Jose International Airport in California and is arrested when the plane lands in Los Angeles. After her arrest, she is told by a judge to stay away from the airport unless she is in possession of a valid boarding pass.

August 7, 2014: Los Angeles International Airport

Harman is found at the airport again, and a Los Angeles county judge orders Hartman to serve around six months in jail. She is released after three days in jail due to overcrowding issues.

August 14, 2014: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Hartman is released with a warning and removed from airport property after she tries to pass through security without a ticket.

August 20, 2014: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Harman is released with a warning and removed from airport property (again) after she tries to pass through security without a ticket.

August 26, 2014: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Hartman is charged with criminal trespassing, with police requesting she undergo a mental health evaluation after she is found loitering in an airport terminal baggage claim.

November 28, 2014: Minneapolis – St. Paul International Airport

Hartman reports to airport police that her purse was stolen while in an airport restroom, with Hartman telling the officers that she was looking for a place to read as the library she usually attended was closed. After filing the report, Hartman was issued with a trespass warning, which prohibited Hartman from entering the airport for a year unless she had a ticket or a valid reason to enter.

January 9, 2015: Minneapolis – St. Paul International Airport

Hartman is arrested after attempting to pass through airport security without a valid ticket. She is released three days later after being charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

February 8, 2015: Jacksonville International Airport

Hartman claims that “she managed to get past security Sunday in Minnesota and board a plane without a ticket,” flying to Jacksonville, Florida, after which she traveled to Omni Amelia Island Plantation and checked in under another guest’s name. She is later charged with fraud by impersonation, defrauding an innkeeper, and trespassing.

April 24, 2015: O’Hare International Airport

Hartman is arrested for loitering in a restricted area in the international terminal and is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing on state land. After pleading guilty, she is sentenced to a year of court supervision.

May 3, 2015: Midway Airport

After TSA officers notified police that Hartman was loitering near a checkpoint without a ticket, she is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to state-supported land, and is then charged with violating the terms of her bond. A judge later orders a behavioral clinical exam, and she is told to stay away from airports.

July 3, 2015: Midway Airport

Hartman boards a plane with a valid ticket one day after her release from Cook County Jail but is escorted from the plane after causing a disturbance. She is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.

July 4, 2015: O’Hare International Airport

Hartman attempts to get through airport security without a ticket and is charged with criminal trespassing and violation of bond. Ordered to avoid airports and Union Station in Chicago, she is released on probation to a Chicago nursing home.

February 17, 2016: O’Hare International Airport

Hartman is found at a shuttle bus center and is charged with felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal trespass. After pleading guilty, she is ordered to remain on the premises of a mental health facility and to undergo treatment. She is also ordered not to appear at airports, train stations, or bus stations, and is sentenced to two years of mental health probation.

January 14, 2018: O’Hare International Airport

Hartman successfully evades two TSA offices by hiding her face with her hair and then attempts to board a plane to Connecticut. She then moves to the international terminal, and the next day successfully boards a plane that flies to London. She is then flown back to Chicago from London’s Heathrow Airport and is charged with felony theft in connection with flying to the United Kingdom without a ticket and a misdemeanor trespass charge.

January 28, 2018: O’Hare International Airport

Hartman is arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on state land and a violation of a bail bond after she refuses to leave the airport.

October 11, 2019: O’Hare International Airport

Hartman attempts to pass the second of two security checkpoints in an airport terminal and fails to provide documentation. She is arrested and faces a felony trespassing charge.

March 16, 2021: O’Hare International Airport

Hartman is arrested by police for trespassing after leaving her care facility.

Speaking with CNN, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said “Staff attempted to contact Hartman using the phone built into the device, but Hartman did not answer. Electronic Monitoring Unit Investigators found that her device indicated she was traveling in the direction of O’Hare International Airport.”

Hartman “will be returned to the Cook County jail and the sheriff’s office said it is seeking approval to charge Hartman with felony escape.” She is scheduled to appear in court on March 18 and is being held without bond.

“She continues to struggle as a homeless person within a system that is not designed to adequately address the mental health issues Ms. Hartman presents. Until this arrest, Ms. Hartman had been stable for the past year and a half, cooperative and without incident,” Hartman’s attorney, Parle Roe-Taylor, wrote. “Unfortunately, relapse is part of what happens sometimes during treatment. Relapses must be addressed through treatment, and not punitively.”

