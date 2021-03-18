https://www.theblaze.com/news/skillet-frontman-john-cooper-warns-that-grammys-cardi-b-are-part-of-oppressive-woke-culture-thats-increasingly-calling-evil-good-and-good-evil

John Cooper, frontman of Christian rock band

Skillet, went beyond merely disagreeing with the highly sexualized performance of “WAP” from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammy Awards and made a crucial observation about where our culture is quickly heading.

What are the details?

“We’re living in a world right now where there are certain Dr. Seuss books that you cannot sell on eBay,” Cooper noted in a “Cooper Stuff” video posted Wednesday on his YouTube page. “They are just too much for anybody to even be allowed to buy; they’re being yanked down from all the bookstores and stuff like that. It’s just too much; it’s too evil. … But you can, and must, applaud the sexual degradation of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion simulating sex together on the Grammys. … You must celebrate it. In fact, if you don’t celebrate it, then you’re actually a bad person, and you kind of, like, don’t love people, right? You’re actually not nice.”

He then read part of Isaiah 5:20 in the Old Testament of the Bible: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.”

Cooper pointed out that a growing number of people over the last several years have been engaging in that practice.

“Why would anybody ever call evil good and good evil?” he asked. “It’s simple: Because they just redefine the terms. The question is, who is going to define what is good, and who is gonna define what is evil? Every dictator in history says that what they were doing was good. That’s what they believe. If you go back and you read some of [Adolf] Hitler’s speeches, he’s, like, ‘I’m gonna set people free — free from the bondage of the Ten Commandments.’ In his mind, he’s a liberator. It’s always like that, you guys. All you do is you just redefine evil, and you redefine good. That’s what’s happening right now on the Grammys.”

Cooper noted that some may take issue with that perspective since Madonna made similar waves with her sexualized performances in the 1980s — but he noted that back then observers weren’t praising Madonna as good or virtuous.

“Now we’re redefining what ‘virtuous’ is,” he observed, adding that the effect is seen as more and more people are getting “cancelled” socially because of views that were once considered traditional but now are condemned as not “woke.”

Check out Cooper’s full Ten-Minute Talk:







Cooper Stuff Reacts To Cardi B: Ten Minute Talk



youtu.be



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

