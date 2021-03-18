http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RcGoxHma9T8/

Border Patrol agents in the nation’s busiest sector for human smuggling continue to report consistent, large migrant group crossings.

Agents assigned to the McAllen Border Patrol station continue to report multiple apprehensions of migrants in large groups in one Texas border county, according to information obtained from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials. The groups consist mainly of migrant family units and unaccompanied alien children.

No end in sight as large groups continue entering in the #RGV. In 48 hrs, agents arrested 369 illegal aliens mainly consisting of family members and UACs in 4 separate groups. This year, agents have encountered 19 groups of 100 or more people illegally entering the US. pic.twitter.com/GjPZ473XeK — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 18, 2021

McAllen Station agents working the border near Mission, Texas, on Monday encountered a large group of migrants crossing the border from Mexico. The agents observed dozens of migrants crossing the Rio Grande, officials stated.

The agents apprehended 110 migrants in this single crossing. The group included 53 family members and multiple unaccompanied migrant minors.

Just as the agents finished screening this group, a second group began streaming across the border. The groups crossed in small inflatable rafts filled with adults and children, the report continues. This group of 105 migrants consisted of 35 family units and 24 unaccompanied minors.

The following morning, McAllen Station agents encountered two more large groups crossing the border near Penitas and Abram, Texas. These two groups totaled 154 migrants.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials reported their agents encountered 19 groups of 100 or more migrants illegally crossing from Mexico into Texas this year.

In February alone, this sector reported the apprehension of 16,583 family units and 11,242 unaccompanied alien children.

On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott committed more state resources to help investigate the human trafficking of these minors and families, Breitbart’s Penny Starr reported.

Governor Abbott placed the blame on the surge of migrant families and children squarely on President Joe Biden and his changes in border security and immigration policies. He also requested access to the children being held in federal facilities in Texas for the purpose of identifying and prosecuting smugglers for human trafficking and abuse of minors.

