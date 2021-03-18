https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/stolen-elections-consequences-peter-navarro-war-room-steve-bannon/
Peter Navarro was on Steve Bannon’s War Room this morning and he discussed the precarious position the US is in due to the stolen 2020 election.
Peter Navarro shared on the War Room:
We’re in very, very dangerous waters right now… Please understand the structural issues we’re facing. This virus has created long term structural adjustments in the economy and I don’t see us getting back to Kum-bai-ya with the kinds of stimuluses we’re throwing on, even in the best case scenarios…
… Here’s an important point Steve, and elections are about choices. Stolen elections have consequences. We had a $2 trillion package. President Trump had a $2 trillion package. The difference between the Trump package and the Biden package is that about a trillion of that was dedicated to bringing back our manufacturing onshore… That’s not what we’re doing here…
Navarro goes on to share that the Democrats’plan squanders the stimulus by paying off blue state debt and more. See the entire discussion below: