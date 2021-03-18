https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/stolen-elections-consequences-peter-navarro-war-room-steve-bannon/

Peter Navarro shared on the War Room:

We’re in very, very dangerous waters right now… Please understand the structural issues we’re facing. This virus has created long term structural adjustments in the economy and I don’t see us getting back to Kum-bai-ya with the kinds of stimuluses we’re throwing on, even in the best case scenarios…

… Here’s an important point Steve, and elections are about choices. Stolen elections have consequences. We had a $2 trillion package. President Trump had a $2 trillion package. The difference between the Trump package and the Biden package is that about a trillion of that was dedicated to bringing back our manufacturing onshore… That’s not what we’re doing here…