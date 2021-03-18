https://www.theblaze.com/news/jackinthebox-video-mask-stabbing

Surveillance video from a Jack in the Box showed how quickly a dispute over a mask can turn into a violent attack.

Police released the video from the fast food restaurant in League City, Texas, a town south of Houston.

The video from Wednesday shows the fast food manager speaking to a man who walks towards the exit of the restaurant. Police said that the manager had told the man to wear a mask or use the drive-thru.

After the manager turns away, the man quickly doubles back, reaches for the manager, and swings his arm with an object in his fist. The video ends before the actual stabbing of the manager, but police said that other employees intervened during the struggle that ensued.

The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and the torso with a pocketknife. He was released from a hospital after receiving treatment.

Police believe the man fled on a bicycle after the attack.

The official League City Police Department social media account posted screenshots from the video and sought help from the public in identifying the man.

Police later identified the man as James Henry Schultz, 53.

“[Schultz] belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone,” said League City police chief Gary Ratliff during a media briefing according to KHOU-TV.

Ratcliff went on to ask that the public respect mask policies of businesses.

“I would ask that people respect the policies that have been put in place by these local businesses and any businesses around,” he added. “A lot of these people…have had personal events with loved ones that have died and passed away as a result of COVID as have some of our officers.”

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault has been issued for Schultz.

Here’s a local news video about the violent incident:







Man refused to wear mask, then stabbed Jack in the Box employee, police say



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

