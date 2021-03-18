https://www.dailywire.com/news/alexi-mccammond-parts-ways-with-conde-nast

Alexi McCammond, the former incoming Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue, announced that she was parting ways with Condé Nast after old “racist” tweets were resurfaced.

“I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast,” McCammond tweeted alongside a longer statement.

“I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in its next chapter,” McCammond wrote. “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Conde Nast and I have decided to part ways.”

Hey there: I’ve decided to part ways with Condé Nast. Here is my statement about why – pic.twitter.com/YmnHVtZSce — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 18, 2021

McCammond reiterated her apology for her racially insensitive tweets from 2011.

“I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional,” McCammond said.

She concluded by saying that she hopes to return to journalism in the future.

“There are so many stories left to be told, especially those about marginalized communities and the issues affecting them,” McCammond said. “I hope to have the opportunity to re-join the ranks of tireless journalists who are shining light on the issues that matter every single day.”

On March 8, more than twenty Teen Vogue employees penned an open letter to Condé Nast condemning McCammond for a series of decade-old anti-Asian tweets. In an announcement about the letter, employees insinuated that they did not approve of the company’s choice to hire her.

The announcement read:

As more than 20 members of the staff of Teen Vogue, we’ve built our outlet’s reputation as a voice for justice and change — we take immense pride in our work and in creating an inclusive environment. That’s why we have written a letter to management at Condé Nast about the recent hire of Alexi McCammond as our new editor-in-chief in light of her past racist and homophobic tweets. We’ve heard the concerns of our readers, and we stand with you. In a moment of historically high anti-Asian violence and amid the on-going struggles of the LGBTQ community, we as the staff of Teen Vogue fully reject those sentiments. We are hopeful that an internal conversation will prove fruitful in maintaining the integrity granted to us by our audience.

The “racist” tweets were made while McCammond was in college. One tweet read, “outdone by Asian #whatsnew.” A second tweet read,” now Googling how to not wake up with swollen, Asian eyes…”

A third tweet read, “give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work, and don’t explain what I did wrong… thanks a lot stupid Asian T.A. you’re great.”

The tweets were originally unearthed in 2019 when McCammond was a reporter at Axios. She apologized after they initially resurfaced.

The fallout from McCammond’s tweets also affected the company’s bottom line. The Daily Beast reported that the beauty company Ulta pulled its seven-figure ad campaign after McCammond’s tweets were unearthed.

McCammond made headlines earlier in the year after her relationship with a former Biden administration aide, TJ Ducklo was exposed. Ducklo has since resigned from the Biden administration after threatening a Politico reporter who was investigating the couple’s relationship.

