Alexi McCammond, the journalist hired to become the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, has resigned from the job before even starting, she announced Thursday.

McCammond, 27, became the focus of cancel culture outrage from Teen Vogue staffers after old social media posts from when she was a teenager surfaced and offended some people. More than 20 members of Teen Vogue staff issued a joint statement condemning her “racist and homophobic tweets.”

In a statement posted to social media, McCammond announced her decision to “part ways” with Teen Vogue owner Condé Nast.

“I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in their next chapter,” McCammond said. “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways.”

She continued: “I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional.”

The Daily Beast first reported McCammond’s exit from Teen Vogue, publishing excerpts from an email Condé Nast sent to staff about McCammond.

“After speaking with Alexi this morning, we agreed that it was best to part ways, so as to not overshadow the important work happening at Teen Vogue,” Stan Duncan, Condé Nast’s chief people officer, wrote to the staff.

McCammond previously worked for Axios as a political journalist. She is a contributor for NBC and MSNBC and in 2019 received an award from the National Association of Black Journalists for being the emerging journalist of the year.

Days after Teen Vogue hired McCammond as its editor-in-chief, her critics dug up tweets she sent in 2011 that used racist stereotypes about Asian people.

“Now googling how to not wake up with swollen, asian eyes…” McCammond wrote in one tweet. “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what i did wrong…thanks a lot stupid asian T.A. you’re great,” said another.

McCammond apologized for her tweets several times before splitting with Condé Nast.

Last month, her romantic relationship with former Biden administration deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo stirred controversy after Ducklo allegedly made threats to a Politico reporter who was writing a story about their relationship.

Ducklo was suspended and ultimately resigned from the administration.

