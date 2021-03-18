https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/543971-texas-museum-removes-wax-trump-figure-after-visitors-kept-punching-it

A wax museum in downtown San Antonio, Texas, removed its wax statue of former President TrumpDonald TrumpBorder surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters House GOP holdouts muddle Trump vaccine message MORE after it was repeatedly vandalized, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks pulled the figure from public view after it sustained multiple beatings, and transferred it into storage.

The scratches on the Trump figure’s face were especially damaging, said Clay Stewart, the regional manager of parent company Ripley’s Entertainment.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” Stewart said, according to the Express-News.

The effigy of the former president likely won’t return to the display floor until the new wax figure of President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Forget about comity in Congress Border surge scrambles Senate immigration debate GOP looks to measures barring trans athletes to rally voters MORE is added into the rotation. It’s currently still under production in Orlando, Fla., Stewart notes.

Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Trump left office with record low approval ratings. A February poll from YouGov and The Economist found that Trump was named the worst president in U.S. history.

His base has remained strong in the two months since he left the White House, however. Trump is the top contender for a 2024 presidential GOP race, with a recent survey obtained by The Hill finding that he gets the support of 51 percent of GOP voters ahead of the upcoming primaries.

The same survey revealed that 88 percent of voters registered Republicans or who affiliate as Republicans approve of Trump’s presidency.

