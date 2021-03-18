https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/texas-museum-removes-wax-trump-statue-after-people-kept-punching?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A museum in Texas says it has removed a wax statue of former President Trump to avoid repeated vandalism by patrons.

Louise Tussaud’s waxworks, a museum that houses wax statues of famous people, said it removed the statue after it was repeatedly scratched and hit, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“When it’s a highly political figure, attacks can be a problem,” said Clay Stewart, the regional manager for the museum owner: Ripley Entertainment.

Stewart said the statue would return once the museum unveils an updated statue of Joe Biden as president.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

