https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/biden-admin-immigrant-teens-dallas-

Up to 3,000 migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border — teenage boys age 15-17 — are moving to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas “within the week,” says Dallas County Commissioner for District 2, J.J. Koch. But just who approved this plan?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) didn’t, and the city government kicked the responsibility to convention center management. Is it possible the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) intentionally sidestepped the GOP governor because of political animosity?

Koch joined the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Thursday to provide the details he knows so far. Glenn asked Koch if it’s possible that FEMA and the Biden administration made these arrangements without even notifying county, city, or state level authorities.

“Technically, they can do that, but functionally, as a matter of working with your partners and actually getting stuff done, you never do that. You don’t blow past your county folks, your city folks, and you most certainly don’t blow past your partners at the state level. I mean, I don’t care how acrimonious a relationship is between a governor’s office and that of the presidency, if you’re bringing in FEMA, this is an emergency. This is something that we’re saying is important. So if it’s that important, you sure as heck have to get it right by having all the people at the table to make it work,” Koch answered.

“But they’re not interested in making it work,” he added. “They get their feel-good sugar rush. They let the people in, and do all the things the liberals love — and [say] you know what, Texas, you’ll just have to clean up the mess.”

Glenn asked whether the city of Dallas would have allowed a private hotel to host a group of 3,000 people who may or may not have the coronavirus, noting in particular that the city has arrested numerous business owners for violating COVID-19 restrictions.

“I know for a fact the answer is no, because they were pushing back against having the Republican National Convention here for three days,” Koch replied. “They were doing everything they could to let folks know that if the convention had to be moved, it was not going to come to Dallas. Dallas was going to try everything they could to stop that from happening. So the hypocrisy was just astounding.”

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

