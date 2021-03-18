https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/03/18/the-morning-briefing-ron-desantis-is-the-perfect-antidote-to-republican-squishism-n1433357

Top O’ the Briefing

DeSantis Rolls Out of Bed Owning the Dems

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I think Dante may have been a few circles short.

I hope everyone had a wonderful St. Patrick’s Day. I forgot to wish you all a happy one yesterday because I was still a little loopy from Pfizer Round One. For the record, none of us with Irish ancestry care that so many appropriate our culture every March 17th. Usually because we’re too drunk to.

My corned beef and cabbage were perhaps my best ever this year. I thought that even before the Guinness and Jameson started to kick in. It was just a harmonic convergence of taste bud perfection. I have no idea how I’m single.

It has been about a month since I last led the Briefing with some righteous Ron DeSantis praise. At the rate the Florida governor is going, I may have to make it a recurring weekly segment. The youngest governor in America is on a seemingly unstoppable roll these days.

This is a most opportune time to reflect upon what DeSantis has accomplished this past year since it’s the first anniversary of the world’s plunge into the COVID madness. For much of that year, the American mainstream media regaled us with stories about their Holy Trinity of American governors: Democrats Andrew Cuomo, Gretchen Whitmer, and Gavin Newsom. Per the MSM, virtually every move each made was redefining real leadership. When they did write about DeSantis, it was to say that he had blood on his hands for keeping his state open.

A year later, both Cuomo and and Newsom are facing bipartisan calls for them to either be recalled or resign, and a special prosecutor is going to start looking into Whitmer’s mishandling of the COVID crisis.

It’s not just that any of the three weren’t doing their jobs well while they were being feted by the media, it’s that each was doing them as poorly as they possibly could. Cuomo was groping every woman within arm’s reach on top of that.

Meanwhile, Gov. “Blood On His Hands” was actually doing things so well that CNN just wrote a glowing profile — by their standards — of him, which you know had to hurt.

Now DeSantis has let it be known that Florida won’t be playing nice with the anti-American critical race theory pimps who are trying to indoctrinate our children.

Stacey has more:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken to the state level what parents in many states are fighting at the local level with their school boards. With the pandemic forcing many children to take classes remotely, the nationwide protests and riots during the summer of 2020, and the launch of the 1619 Project, parents have become aware of the radical ideas schools are imparting to their children. One of the threats involves content based on critical race theory, which claims that America is fundamentally racist and people are either oppressed or oppressors based solely on their racial identity. During a press conference in Naples, Florida, DeSantis made clear what schools in Florida would be teaching. It is not any curriculum based on critical race theory. “Florida’s civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories,” DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday in Naples, calling that and other theories “politicized academic fads.” “Let me be clear, there’s no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory,” he said. “Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” He also announced an incentive for teachers to take training in the statewide civics program. Teachers will receive a $3,000 bonus if they get certified. The curriculum supports graduating seniors taking a civics test similar to those taken in the citizenship process. Some of us are old enough to remember when this was required to graduate, even in left-wing California. Governor DeSantis bringing it back to Florida is fantastic news.

Civics classes! Pinch me!

As the Republican party goes through this identity crisis that the mainstream media loves writing about, it’s important to remember that all of the squish members of the party like Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski are driven by a need for approval from the very same MSM morons who were telling us that Andrew Cuomo was brilliant and Ron DeSantis was a murderer. That should be an automatic disqualification from ever having a say in the direction of the party again.

One thing that the CNN profile of DeSantis doesn’t not get into is that they were an integral part of the false narrative about DeSantis. It’s almost as if they’re trying to get in late on backing a winner and hoping that nobody notices that they’re part of the problem.

As are the Republicans who continually buddy up to them.

They Tried To Cancel Him for Liking Jesus and Trump Yet Here He Is

Everything Isn’t Awful

I’ll be visiting the Wisconsin relatives more often if this happens.

This new proposal could allow restaurants and bars in the Badger State to sell alcoholic beverages in to-go bottles for good.https://t.co/cGUpjeQbDZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 17, 2021

PJ Media

Jordan Fuchs Publicly Confirmed Her Own Fake Trump Quotes to at Least One Other Media Outlet

It’s not any kind of “phobic” to say it’s evil. WATCH: Abigail Shrier Shreds the Equality Act

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #167: Did Joe Biden Just Fake Taking a Question from the Press?

He’s toast. Conspiracy Theorist Gavin Newsom Says the People Leading His Recall Are Capitol Rioters Who Want to Implant Chips in People

Four on Terror Watchlist Caught at U.S./Mexico Border

EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Halts Navy Operations, Orders Sailors to Undergo ‘Chilling’ Stand-Down Training

Trump Vindicated as Judge Rules Michigan Secretary of State Violated Election Laws

#PettyTyrantUpdate. Maine’s Governor ‘Expands’ Limits on Church Gatherings—to 50 Attendees

Virginia Teachers and Public Officials Colluded to Demonize—and Even Hack and DOX—Parents Who Question Critical Race Theory

New Data Show 92,367 Mail Ballots in Nevada Went to Wrong Addresses—in a Single County

The Real Reason Why 172 Republicans Opposed the Violence Against Women Act

Democrats Rush to Blame ‘White Supremacy’ for Atlanta Massage Parlor Shootings

Smoking Gun: Here’s Joe Biden Basically Inviting Illegal Aliens to Surge the Border

Elder. Top High Schools Scrap Merit-Based Admission; Will the ‘Woke’ NBA Follow?

Townhall Mothership

#TrueStory. Voter ID Protects Your Vote

Schlichter: Our Military Suffers Yet Another Defeat… This Time to Tucker Carlson

#LockHerUp. It Looks as Though a Special Prosecutor Will Be Investigating Whitmer’s COVID Policies After All

How the Keystone Pipeline Is Biting Biden In the Butt… Again.

Rules for Thee But Not for Me: John Kerry Won’t Even Follow CDC Guidelines; UPDATE: Kerry Responds

Dan Bongino, Others Making a Play for Rush Limbaugh’s Audience

It’s Getting Harder to Distinguish Certain Reporters From Jen Psaki, and That’s a Big Problem (cc: Jon Karl)

Illegal Immigration/Open Borders Morphing Into Democrat Party Voter Registration Drive

He Just Keeps Lying: Gavin Newsom’s Kids Have Attended In-Person School Since Fall 2020

California Gun Sales Skyrocketing, Media Asks Why?

Pennsylvania County To Declare Itself Second Amendment Sanctuary

Black Guns Matter Founder Blasts Philly Officials Over Violent Crime

So let’s not do that. WaPo Columnist: If We Packed SCOTUS We Could Ban Handguns

Shock: Houston Police Chief Says Adios To The City, Hola Amigos To Miami

The Left’s Coronavirus Blame Game Overlooks The Fact That Other Western Countries Did About The Same

Princeton Grad Student Believed Harmony With Iran Was Possible, But 40 Months As A Hostage Changed His Mind

Procrastinators Cheer: IRS Pushes Off Tax Deadline To May 17

Rep. Jim Jordan asks if Twitter’s going to put a disinfo tag on CNN’s tweet about Trump ‘now that we know it’s #FakeNews’

Lauren Chen: As long as we’re talking about anti-Asian prejudice, how about those school admission policies?

‘Found the racist’! Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng’s ‘general rule’ about racism quickly comes back to bite her — hard

Archie Comics from 1997 accurately predicted 2021 (except for the flying cars, that is)

VIP

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 109: My First Vaccine Dose Was Fine and Daylight Saving Time Is the Devil

Big Business Is Losing Big Time, and They Only Have Themselves to Blame

Treacher: President Biden, the 1980s Are Now Calling to Ask for Their Foreign Policy Back

Has Joe Biden Heard What Our Allies Are Saying About Us?

GOLD Mayor Wheeler: Portland Is Sick And Tired Of ‘Criminal Destruction And Violence’

Around the Interwebz

‘Resident Alien’ Renewed For Season 2 By Syfy

FINALLY. Military may soon be using jet packs on the battlefield

Why HR1 Threatens Election Integrity

Opponents of Equality Act warn of ‘sweeping’ impact in Senate hearing

7 German Words That Perfectly Describe Life During the COVID-19 Pandemic

When Life Gave Pennsylvania Spotted Lanternflies, Its Bees Made Spotted Lanternfly Honey

Bee Me

After Killing Abel, Cain Tells God That The True Culprit Was White Supremacy https://t.co/FhOqBvhmQ5 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 17, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

I failed my Irish ancestors and spaced on the fact that yesterday was St. Patrick’s Day while writing the MB. In fairness to me, I usually do most of this the night before. So here we are a day late with one of my favorite Irish songs from one of my favorite Irish bands.

I don’t ever want to live anywhere where I need to worry about a coat check.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

