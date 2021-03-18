https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/03/19/the-morning-briefing-time-to-tell-idiot-king-biden-that-hes-awful-at-his-job-n1433533
Top O’ the Briefing
Biden the Buffoon Is Most Wearisome
Happy, happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m going to find out who stole bingo from the Catholics.
First, a programming note. I’m heading to Michigan today to see my family. This was a trip that was canceled due to COVID at the beginning of the plague last year. Yeah, we all thought we’d get around to it sooner. I’m going to take the first three days of next week off from the Briefing. As in the beginning of the month, VodkaPundit and Bryan Preston will guest host on Monday and Tuesday, while our editor Paula Bolyard will handle the hump day duties. I’ll be back here next Thursday morning. I will be doing some VIP content whilst enjoying the gorgeous Michigan March weather.
I haven’t packed to go anywhere in a year and I’m hoping it’s just like riding a bike. Also, I have a sick cat and they still aren’t serving booze in the main cabin on domestic flights so this going to be a cranky day.
The topic at hand is that I’m really tired of the puppet show’s occupation of the White House. A lucid Joe Biden would have been a big enough nightmare as president. The people who are controlling the empty, babbling shell that resembles Joe Biden really seem to be intent on hastening the demise of the American experiment.
I’m a little sick of it.
We probably don’t have to look too far to find out who is pulling his strings. Yesterday, der Bidengaffer referred to his number two in command as “President Harris.” Just another slip of the tongue or is she sitting at his desk in the Oval Office every day while he’s on the floor trying to not choke on Legos? Maybe she’s got some kind of dominatrix cosplay thing going on with him and she threatens to punish him if he doesn’t call her President Harris.
The Drooler in Chief’s verbal slip-ups are not amusing and they shouldn’t be ignored. As I have written many times, Biden’s age-related foibles are fair game for ridicule because of his job. If he were a Walmart greeter who didn’t know the president’s name we could blow it off. It’s a bit disturbing when the President of the United States can’t remember who the President of the United States is. And it’s very embarrassing when the official White House transcript has to cover for him.
Biden’s babbling is problematic enough. Heaven forbid that we have to rely on quick thinking and verbal orders from a president who can’t even read a script without shoving all of the feet in the room into his mouth.
When Grandpa Gropes isn’t exacerbating the crisis at the border hour by hour, he’s giving buyers’ remorse to labor unions who supported his presidential run. The latest is the United Auto Workers union, which Matt wrote about over at Townhall.
Biden’s only real success thus far is with the COVID-19 vaccine distribution. He owes his predecessor a huge debt of gratitude for that. Team Biden has merely taken an established success that Trump handed them and overseen its natural progression.
Biden’s only real response to the pandemic has been to bark about masks like a seal doing a show at Sea World. Spoiler alert, he’s wrong about that too.
Can we really take four years of this? Or four minutes of a “President Harris” after that?
Nobody is going to wake us up from this nightmare anytime soon. The only real hope for America is if the Republicans can steamroll the 2022 midterms and start playing a little impeachmentpalooza of their own.
If that doesn’t happen, that burning toast smell is only going to get stronger.
Everything Isn’t Awful
#NationalTreasure
🎶 Ice cream, ice cream, ice cream, ice creeeeeeeeeam 🎶
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is collaborating with the Queen of Country @DollyParton! https://t.co/XBZiNu6e0z
— Good Morning America (@GMA) March 18, 2021
PJ Media
Bomb Canada. Canadian Father JAILED for Violating a Court Order to Use His Trans Child’s Preferred Pronouns
VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #168: Journalism Wasn’t Murdered, It Committed Suicide
Witch Hunt? Calif. Bill May Exclude Conservative Christians From Police Departments
The Progressives’ Fatal Conceit
Rush Limbaugh Cannot Be Replaced, But This Radio Host Will Take His Three-Hour Slot
Texas Rep Uses the ‘Rope-Tree’ Metaphor and Is Accused of Extolling Violence
WATCH OUT: Senate Confirms Anti-Religious Bigot Becerra to Lead HHS
Watch Rand Paul Challenge Dr. Fauci Over Mask Wearing: ‘You Parade Around in Two Masks for Show’
Montana, Texas, 19 Other States Sue Biden for Canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline
The Media Is Still Guilty in the Fake Trump Quotes Scandal
Elderly San Francisco Asian Woman Gives Attacker the Street Justice He Deserves
Conservative Media at the Crossroads
Texas, California Blackouts Reveal Fatal Flaw in Biden’s Energy Plans
Netflix’s ‘The Last Blockbuster’ Doc Is Such a Baller Move
Townhall Mothership
Bingo. We Must Destroy the Left at All Costs
Watch This Bizarre Moment Terry McAuliffe Had on St. Patrick’s Day
Amnesty Bills Pass U.S. House of Representatives
#BananaRepublicUpdate. Rep. Eric Swalwell Escapes Effort to Kick Him Off Intel Committee
The Left Comes For Their Own: Alexi McCammond Resigns As Teen Vogue Editor Before First Day
South Carolina House Approves Open Carry Bill
Editorial Against Guns In Schools Nothing More Than Fearmongering
Increase Gun Ownership, Not Gun Control To Protect Asian Americans
Baller. Ron DeSantis Brings out the Flamethrower in New Op-Ed
DHS Sec Admits Releasing Untested Illegal Aliens Into US, Number Who Are Positive Is Concerning, So Are the Terrorists
Romance isn’t dead, people. Tinder Is Giving Away Pairs of COVID Tests to Get People to Go on Actual Dates Again
New Data Further Calls Into Question Joe Biden’s Edicts on Mask-Wearing
If There’s a Social Grievance Behind the Atlanta Shooting, It’s Misogyny Not Racism
Biden’s Gag Order On The Border Patrol
Gallup Survey: Republicans Underestimate COVID Risks While Democrats Overestimate Them
Can The G-20 Save The Filibuster — And The Senate From Itself?
AP: The Progressive Project Of Throwing Justice Breyer Under The Bus Is Real, And It’s Spectacular
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese delegation both dunk on United States using Black Lives Matter as evidence
‘Great work, guys!’ CDC breaks news about who ‘may be at increased risk for mental and physical health problems’
‘It’s CLEAR’: Richard Grenell has discovered Sleepy Joe Biden’s preferred pronoun and ROFL
VIP
American Experts Tout China’s and Israel’s COVID Passports to Justify Imposing Them Here
Social Conservatives Hate to Say We Told You So, But the Record Speaks for Itself
GOLD LIVE NOW: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit
GOLD Hollywood: We Take Diversity As Seriously As We Take Sexual Harrassment
Around the Interwebz
Darkness Falls: One Year Later
LOL. JetBlue, New York’s “hometown airline,” considers joining other businesses and fleeing to Florida
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’: Nickelodeon Planning Multiple Animated Series & Films In Franchise Expansion
The EU is behaving like a psychopath
Should You Put Coffee Grounds on Your Plants?
Crocs Are Coming for Your Dog’s Feet
Bee Me
SMH every year when I see conservatives get excited about tax refunds too.
Americans Excitedly Anticipate Getting Paid With Their Own Money https://t.co/uxKVbtj8AX
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 18, 2021
The Kruiser Kabana
Kabana Gallery
Lamentation over Christ, 1441 #italianart #earlyrenaissance pic.twitter.com/YhKSic87r7
— Fra Angelico (@artistangelico) March 18, 2021
Kabana Tunes
The cancel crowd started squawking about Toby Keith for a hot minute yesterday so I thought this was fitting.
Pomegranates are just too much work.
___
Kruiser on Gab
Kruiser on Parler
Kruiser on MeWe
Kruiser on Twitter
Kruiser on Facebook
PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.