As Twitchy reported, Sen. Rand Paul got a rise out of Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing on COVID-19 Thursday by calling it “theater” to require people to wear masks after they’ve been vaccinated. CNN’s Jake Tapper obviously disagreed with the senator, telling viewers that “the only theater was what Rand Paul was doing.” Tapper, you see, was given insight into the issue by CNN medical analyst Sanjay Gupta, who explained it this way: If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, being exposed to it “could inspire more and more mutations.” So, in effect, a person who’s been vaccinated is just a walking factory for mutations of the virus.

The messaging really has been awful from the beginning, and yet Fauci is still beyond reproach.

