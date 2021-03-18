https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/18/the-only-theater-was-what-rand-paul-was-doing-jake-tapper-and-sanjay-gupta-discuss-why-vaccinated-people-still-need-masks/

As Twitchy reported, Sen. Rand Paul got a rise out of Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing on COVID-19 Thursday by calling it “theater” to require people to wear masks after they’ve been vaccinated. CNN’s Jake Tapper obviously disagreed with the senator, telling viewers that “the only theater was what Rand Paul was doing.” Tapper, you see, was given insight into the issue by CNN medical analyst Sanjay Gupta, who explained it this way: If you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, being exposed to it “could inspire more and more mutations.” So, in effect, a person who’s been vaccinated is just a walking factory for mutations of the virus.

Here’s CNN’s @drsanjaygupta trying to defend Fauci saying we should wear masks after being vaccinated: “The virus learns how to, sort of, adapt and mutate now to a vaccinated person. Exposing vaccinated people to the virus, you could start to inspire more and more mutations” pic.twitter.com/rDwZUgE2li — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 18, 2021

So, you’re saying that I wasted my time and gas driving down to State Fair Park to get vaccinated, @drsanjaygupta? Because if the virus is just gonna mutate, why get vaccinated at all? — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) March 18, 2021

God, Tapper is awful. He has no idea what he just heard, he just knows the Republican is bad. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) March 18, 2021

Tapper had a great segue line planned. And he delivered it. But very little of that explanation was persuasive. — Josh Henry (@j_henry2) March 18, 2021

Do they realize they’re just contributing to vaccine hesitancy with this bullshit? — Patrick (@jd2319) March 18, 2021

Logic like this is why people are not getting vaccinated — tom (@tomd44) March 18, 2021

so by that logic we shouldn’t vaccinate for fear of creating mutations??? — BOS Fan in PA (@HTownForan) March 18, 2021

So if we don’t vaccinate, mutations should not occur, right? — Dennis Tucker (@Dennis_Tucker) March 18, 2021

Um this is the opposite of what is true. If a virus doesn’t multiply, it doesn’t mutate. If people are vaccinated, the virus doesn’t multiply. Don’t take it from me. Here’s Fauci: https://t.co/OJfysWGniU pic.twitter.com/931EWPZcQI — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 18, 2021

If they were intentionally trying to undermine public confidence in the COVID vaccines, what exactly would they be doing differently? — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) March 18, 2021

Then what the hell is the point of the vaccine? Why not just have the mask on all the time, like we do clothes and stop spending billions on the vaccine then. — Guru Ghantaal (@mananpatel41) March 18, 2021

SO WHY VACCINATE? — Coach Justin Sweat (@CoachSweat13) March 18, 2021

So it sounds like it’s a waste of time to get the vaccine is that what you’re saying Dr. Gupta? — commonsense (@commonsense258) March 18, 2021

Rand Paul was absolutely right. Why would someone bother to get vaccinated if they are still going to have to wear one or two masks into perpetuity. What’s the point? — Janice (@jannyfayray) March 18, 2021

This is spectacularly stupid, even for CNN. His logic applies to any mutable virus (i.e., all of them), hence, I suppose, we must all wear these magic masks until the end of time. — Steven P. Smith (@stevenpsmith) March 18, 2021

Of all the embarrassingly stupid COVID media narratives, none is more ridiculous & unfounded as the “COVID is a magic/evil super villain” narrative… The media has created a fake monster and now must imbue this creature with special powers to further justify their overreaction. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) March 18, 2021

The virus is now a high school shooter. — RVA_MOSES (@RVA_MOSES) March 18, 2021

He knows that doesn’t exist. Mutations get weaker, never stronger. It’s natural immunity (already superior to vaccination) that gets stronger. — Michael Daly (@Michael95494331) March 18, 2021

He literally sounds like he has no idea what he’s saying — David Salvato (@DaveASalvato) March 18, 2021

Tired: vaccination Inspired: mutation — Dr. Chimporrada (@pandrest) March 18, 2021

We need to double mask for eternity and never leave the basement. Just in case. Can never be too careful! — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) March 18, 2021

CNN literally has the position of “we love the Fauci” and will try to rationalize any nonsense that comes out of his mouth. CNN – fake news, now with a side of junk science — Zak Kax (@BatZaak) March 18, 2021

Great, so if it adapts to people with vaccines, there is no way to stop it ever. Gupta is a moron. I can’t believe this. They are going to get people killed. — Regular Sized Rudy (@btmlineman) March 18, 2021

Sanjay couldn’t take a blood pressure — U-P-G-R-A-Y-E-D-D🦠 (@BoyZilian1) March 18, 2021

Who gave this guy a medical license? — Charles Bellows (@CenTXLakeRat) March 18, 2021

Dr. Sanjay’s students should demand a refund of tuition. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) March 18, 2021

Does he care to source any of this? — 🦋 (@NDandHB) March 18, 2021

They are really stretching the excuses for continued mask wearing. — The New Englander (@NewEnglandLifer) March 18, 2021

“Vaccinated people without masks cause more mutations” is legitimate disinformation and will actually scare people away from getting the vaccines. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 18, 2021

If that were true we’d have crazy mutated polio and small pox everywhere. Clearly vaccination won out over mutation. Are we just supposed to pretend the 20th Century didn’t happen…like on all levels. — RustyShackleford (@HodgesReb) March 18, 2021

Why in the HELL do they want everybody in masks so badly? There’s something we’re not being told. — Robert Rogers (@RobertR48823058) March 18, 2021

Is that based on science? 🙄 — EagleEye61 (@diann6361) March 18, 2021

You can see Gupta trying to figure out how to please his CNN masters while recognizing that we can’t stay masked forever if we’ll just be subjected to endless mutations. And Jake was just waiting to spring his cute line at the end. He wasn’t even listening to Gupta. — Gambare (@d3navy) March 18, 2021

Dr. Gupta is babbling incoherent, idiotic nonsense in an attempt to provide cover for the unscientific claims of Dr. Fauci. Presented without one scintilla of evidence. pic.twitter.com/UnSton1rki — AllenCo66273228 (@AllenCo66273228) March 18, 2021

And as Sen. Paul said, there is absolutely no evidence that this is true. If Fauci had a study, he would have cited it. — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) March 18, 2021

So vaccines don’t work and we’ll be masking forever? That’s what it sounds like he is saying. Thanks guys! Your messaging is awful. I’m done — Will.i.am (@Blick214) March 18, 2021

The messaging really has been awful from the beginning, and yet Fauci is still beyond reproach.

Related:

IT’S ON! Dr. Fauci did NOT like Sen. Rand Paul saying he’s pushing mask ‘theater’ for already vaccinated people https://t.co/rbaf7kGblq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 18, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

