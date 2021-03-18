https://www.dailywire.com/news/three-controversial-cardi-b-moments

During the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on March 14, Cardi B performed her controversial hit, “WAP,” alongside Megan Thee Stallion.

As the Daily Wire wrote at the time, “The song stirred significant controversy when it was first released, with an explicit music video accompanying lyrics such as ‘Wet-a** p**** make that pull-out game weak,’ ‘Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet-a** p****,’ and ‘I want you to park that big Mack truck right in this little garage.’”

Cardi B sparked further controversy during a Twitter spat with the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens, after the singer “was irked by Owens’ criticism of her Grammys performance, which included simulated sex acts with another rapper.”

“The feud blew up when an agitated Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, posted screenshots of a fake tweet and false blog posts about Owens and her family. Owens, host of The Daily Wire talk show ‘Candace,’ shot back that she would ‘100%’ be suing the rapper for the false statements,” the Daily Wire reported.

This is far from the only time Cardi B has made headlines and raised eyebrows. Here’s a look back at other moments in her controversial career.

Cardi B’s feud with Nicki Minaj turns physical

The “longtime feud” between Cardi B and fellow rapper Nicki Minaj “hit a new peak” in September 2018 after their public disagreement “turned physical,” according to People Magazine.

“On Friday night, the rappers got into a fight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party that left Cardi bruised, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The bash was part of the festivities for New York Fashion Week. An insider tells PEOPLE that Cardi arrived at the event first. After Minaj showed up, there was an ‘altercation’ on the second-floor balcony during a Christina Aguilera performance. ‘The scene was f—— crazy,’ the insider tells PEOPLE. ‘It was entourage against entourage.’ ‘They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.’”

According to the article, Cardi B was immediately “escorted out by security while Minaj stayed inside,” with Cardi B “seen leaving the party with a large lump on her forehead but no shoes.”

“Videos of the incident were posted on social media. In one video, Cardi B can be seen making a lunge towards someone, though it is not entirely clear if it’s the ‘Barbie Dreams’ rapper. In another video obtained by Cosmopolitan, Cardi can be seen removing her shoe as she repeatedly screams, ‘I will f— you up!’”

In an Instagram post, Cardi B wrote, “I’ve let a lot of s— slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—— with them!! I let you talk big s— about me!!”

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—— off!! I’ve worked to[sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that s— in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This s— really is for entertainment!!” she added.

Admitted that she drugged and robbed men

In March 2019, Cardi B made headlines again after a three-year-old video of the rapper resurfaced online.

During the Instagram Live video, Cardi B admitted “that she used to drug and rob men whom she would lure to a hotel room with the promise of sex,” claiming that it “was a necessary practice to survive when she worked as a stripper.”

“I had to go strip, I had to go, ‘Oh yeah, you want to f*** me? Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s go back to this hotel,’ and I drugged n****s up, and I robbed them. That’s what I used to do,” she says in the video clip.

CardiB says she used to what? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NJWigTlb9Z — Hip Hop Ratchet (@HipHopRatchet) March 24, 2019

Cardi B posted a response on her social media accounts, tweeting, “All I can do now is be a better me for myself my family and my future,” with the added post:

“So I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has popped back up. A live where I talked about things I had to do in my past, right or wrong, that I felt I needed to do to make a living. I never claim to be perfect or come from a perfect world with a perfect past. I always speak my truth. I always own my shit. I’m a part of a hip-hop culture where you can talk about where you come from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are. There are rappers that glorify murder, violence, drugs, and robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live I never even put those things in my music because I’m not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it. I made the choices that I did at the same time because I had very limited options. I was blessed to have been able to rise from that but so many women have not. Whether or not they were poor choices at the time, I did what I had to do to survive. The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated, that I was involved with men that were conscious, willing, and aware. I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.”

Assault charges

In June 2019, Cardi B was formally charged with assault after a fight at a New York City strip club.

“The former stripper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had previously faced misdemeanor charges over the incident at Angels NYC in Queens in August. She was arrested in October for allegedly ordering an attack on two bartenders named as Jade and Baddie G,” reported BBC News.

According to TMZ, the “incident was allegedly triggered after she accused Jade of sleeping with her husband Offset.” The BBC report added that the women claimed “they were injured during the brawl when Cardi’s people began throwing bottles and chairs.”

“On Friday, a jury indicted the 26-year-old star on 14 charges, including two counts of assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. In April, Cardi B rejected a plea deal from the Queens district attorney’s office which would have seen her given a conditional discharge, escaping a prison sentence unless she committed a further offense,” the report added.

