Candace Owens so embarrassed and humiliated Cardi B. on Twitter that Cardi posted fake tweets about Candace’s husband having sex with her brother? Yeah, don’t ask us man, social media brings out the worst in some people. What was really funny about Cardi’s fake tweets was that she left the ‘analytics’ part on the tweets she was claiming were from Candace … you can’t view the analytics of someone else’s tweet.

It’s only your own tweets you can view.

Painful. We know.

Gee. I wonder what made @iamcardib delete the photoshopped tweets regarding my husband and brother.

Too late, degenerate.

You mess with my family, I won’t stop until I’m the CEO and chairman of that WAP https://t.co/zMFjKTqW9A — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 18, 2021

Candace ain’t playin’.

‘You mess with my family, I won’t stop until I’m the CEO and chairman of that WAP.’

HA HA HA HA HA HA

That’s whole line was fantastic! Get it gurl! — Wilatheroicstudios🇺🇸👽💀🗯 (@Heroic_Studios) March 18, 2021

Like a boss, Candace! — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) March 18, 2021

Cardi B. tried to fire back:

Actually I deleted all the tweets between us from the beginning because my platform is for fun and entertainment.The tweets between me & you was not entertaining anyone .It was getting boring .Get a life Candy it’s been two days https://t.co/OV0XAozqGL — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 18, 2021

‘It was getting boring.’

Translates into, ‘I got tired of getting my a*s handed to me.’

Candace dropped her:

You did not delete all of the tweets pertaining to me— you specifically deleted the ones in which you LIED about my family claiming you personally saw the tweet written from me on twitter while I was trending. Even Snopes called out your filthy lie.https://t.co/NRvptTYkHk https://t.co/wjt8XiVYkM — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 18, 2021

Yes I did .. look check the link you will see I did https://t.co/AZAO5CDKsz https://t.co/COENslViSy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 18, 2021

What’s that old saying? Don’t start none won’t be none.

Yeah.

***

