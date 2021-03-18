https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/twin-brother-creepy-disgusting-fake-impeachment-witness-vindman-already-getting-promotion-bidens-army/

The creepy brothers who were involved in the unconstitutional and corrupt first impeachment of President Trump are back in the news. Within weeks of the corrupt Biden Administration taking over, the one twin who remains in the military is up for a promotion.

The Vindman twins have no business being in the US military or the NSC, and certainly should not be getting promoted. American Military News reported yesterday:

Lt. Col Yevgeny Vindman, the twin brother of Trump impeachment witness and retired Lt. Col Alexander Vindman, is set to be promoted to the rank of a full colonel, the U.S. Army announced on Tuesday, according to NBC. Yevgeny and Alexander Vindman both served in the White House National Security Council (NSC) under President Donald Trump and were both fired from their positions after Alexander Vindman testified against Trump for a House impeachment hearing. TRENDING: Russia Recalls Ambassador After Joe Biden Threatens Vladimir Putin and Calls Him a ‘Killer with No Soul’ In November 2019, Alexander Vindman testified that he was concerned by a July call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Alexander Vindman’s testimony advanced allegations that Trump conditioned aide to Ukraine on Ukraine’s government taking up an illicit investigation of Joe Biden. Trump’s alleged effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden, comes after Biden said he withheld U.S. aide to the Ukraine until it fired a prosecutor, during a 2016 visit to the country as the then-vice president. The Ukranian prosecutor was investigating Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian gas company on whose board of directors Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden served. During the July 25 phone call, Trump said, “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…it sounds horrible to me.” After Trump was acquitted by the U.S. Senate in February of 2020, he ordered the Vindman brothers removed from the NSC and the White House, in what was described as a downsizing of the office. Alexander Vindman criticized his removal from the office as an act of retaliation by Trump.

President Trump had every right to remove the crooked Vindman twins from the White House. They along with their crooked cohort in crime, Eric Ciaramella, should never have been there in the first place. Obama brought in crooked people like these fellows because Obama was corrupt. Now Biden/Obama are back at it and apparently rewarding corrupt actors during the Trump Administration for their efforts.

These crooks did all they could to remove President Trump from office, every single day he was there. The corrupt leaders of the Obama gang eventually stole to the 2020 election in their final effort to gain back power. These are communist moves, not American-loving actions.

In the impeachment hearings, who could forget the Vindman twin who wore his military garb into Congress and then demanded that Republican Representative Devin Nunes acknowledge his military title:

America was built on greatness. These Vindman twins are the opposite of what America was built on.

