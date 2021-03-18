https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/03/18/twitter-says-fact-checkers-have-debunked-that-video-that-suggests-president-biden-is-a-hologram-and-maybe-dead/

We saw this story Wednesday night but weren’t going to write about it, but now we see that Twitter has decided it should lead their news section, so it must be important. According to some tweets we saw, it was “all over right-wing social media” Wednesday that a video of President Biden talking to reporters was faked, perhaps using a green screen and CGI — at one point it appears that you can see Biden’s hand through a microphone. We know that Biden will go a long way to avoid talking to the press, but c’mon, man.

Thank goodness for those fact-checkers, huh? Here’s the video in question:

A video of President Biden answering a few questions from reporters has set into motion an explosion of old or existing conspiracy theories ranging from “green screen video” to “CGI” to “Biden isn’t real” to “Biden is dead” to “Biden body double”.pic.twitter.com/B4Of5NWY5x — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) March 17, 2021

Apparently, there was an “explosion” of conspiracy theories.

I was the one holding the lighter-colored fuzzy microphone and thus literally in front of @POTUS on the South Lawn. It’s all real. Who actually believes this ‘faked moon landing’ type nonsense and more importantly who is spreading it? https://t.co/9V3t0oqDz6 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 17, 2021

Here’s Alex Kaplan, senior researcher at Media Matters for America:

A false conspiracy theory has spread widely in the far-right internet (not just within the QAnon community) that some incident involving a microphone and Biden talking to reporters shows he and the incident were somehow faked. pic.twitter.com/Q2JzWvfZZZ — Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) March 17, 2021

Alex, are you sure the 4Chan post is false? Think you should go fact check that one again. Also be sure to share the screenshots. They hate that. https://t.co/GQL68uxGjh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2021

I will never get over journos diving into 4Chan and reporting everything back as chatter and fact checking. It’s mind blowing. Great work there Woodward. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2021

All these dudes discovered 4Chan 2 years ago and think they are like military codebreakers now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2021

That’s a hell of a beat to have as a journalist lol. “Yeah I cover the 4chan beat. I’m basically an expert on shitposters” — DemocraticDespotism (@DemocraticDesp1) March 17, 2021

Our question: Where were all of these expert fact-checkers every time there was an explosion of conspiracy theories that Melania Trump was actually a body double? The New York Daily News even covered “The View” covering it, citing Joy Behar’s theory that the Melania she saw had “a different-shaped face.”

The New York Daily News is floating that stupid Melania Trump body double theory again https://t.co/REtBs0tPph — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 12, 2019

