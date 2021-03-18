https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-all-out-brawl-at-florida-airport-after-passengers-kicked-off-plane-for-violating-mask-policy

An “all-out brawl” broke out at a Florida airport this week after two women escorted from a plane for allegedly refusing to wear masks were booed and confronted by angry fellow travelers who had also been forced to de-board.

What are the details?

WSVN-TV reported that the incident occurred at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday, as two women were walked off their flight bound for Chicago and into the terminal by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies for violating mask policy.

Video footage shows the women walking out among a crowd of angry passengers from the same flight who aimed their frustrations at the pair, with some telling the women to put their masks on. Both women had masks on over their mouths, but their noses were exposed.

According to The Daily Mail, “Soon one of the alleged anti-maskers taunts one of the other women to hit her, which prompts the two to launch into a raucous fight.”

“Words were exchanged,” WSVN reported, citing law enforcement, and then an “all-out brawl” broke out with punches thrown and hair pulling. The scuffle ended up on the ground.

Eventually, officers were able to break up the fight and a third woman was escorted away along with the two who had been kicked off the plane. However, no arrests resulted from the fight itself.

Anything else?

Mandated mask-wearing has been a contentious issue in the U.S. throughout the coronavirus pandemic over concerns for both personal freedoms and health.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order mandating masks for interstate travel (including airlines) on his first day in office, but airlines largely already had such policies in place.

Since the start of the pandemic, countless passengers have made headlines over on-board battles regarding mask-wearing, and numerous carriers have made headlines by banning passengers for not wearing masks — including autistic children.

American Airlines took heat on Wednesday for apparently allowing White House special envoy John Kerry to fly with his mask off (at least momentarily) during a flight after a fellow passenger busted him and snapped his photo in first class. The airline vowed to investigate the issue, and Kerry called the accusation against him “malarkey.”

