As a refresher – here are the ten Anti-Trump RINOs who voted to impeach President Trump in January.
1. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY)
2. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH)
3. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA.)
4. Rep. John Katko (R-NY)
5. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)
6. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)
7. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)
8. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)
9. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)
10. Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)
In late January already three of the anti-Trump RINOs already had primary opponents for the 2022 re-election.
And now a new report by One America News reveals the 10 RINOs are expecting to lose their seats after this session.
What great news!
Via Pro-Trump News:
