As a refresher – here are the ten Anti-Trump RINOs who voted to impeach President Trump in January.

1. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY)

2. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH)

3. Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA.)

4. Rep. John Katko (R-NY)

5. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL)

6. Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)

7. Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA)

8. Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC)

9. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)

10. Rep. David Valadao (R-CA)

In late January already three of the anti-Trump RINOs already had primary opponents for the 2022 re-election.

And now a new report by One America News reveals the 10 RINOs are expecting to lose their seats after this session.

What great news!

