https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/18/virtue-signaling-parade-glenn-greenwald-nukes-pearl-clutchers-whining-about-successful-right-leaning-writers-on-substack/

Man oh man, our friends on the Left who pretend they’re journalists (when we know they’re all really activists) HATE Substack because the mean ol’ writers they disagree with actually have a platform where people can not only read their work, but pay for it as well.

And they’re not being censored!!!

HOW DARE THEY?!

I think we should let the Substack shitstorm pass and Substack writers writing about Substack writers writing about Substack writers is not great, BUT… try to actually extract anyone’s idea of a ‘scam’ from thishttps://t.co/PAGBqEfF3H — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 18, 2021

Poor Jesse, he has really been under attack by a lot of stupid people.

As has Gleen Greenwald who summed this all up quite painfully:

Ultimately, it’s the pettiest and most self-referential controversy. All the anger is about the fact that the journalists they hate have a large readership, and the writers they like (principally themselves) do not. It’s just petty bitterness masquerading as a noble cause. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 18, 2021

Ding ding ding.

They hate ’em becaue they ain’t ’em.

Which is usually how this goes.

exactly I’ve started to refer to cycles of culture war topics as excuses to have a virtue parade ironic not long ago we referred to so many petty things as “first world problems yet most people are participating in the culture war BS they act as if banning a book saved Syria🙄 — ⓧ alert(‘you live in a buzzword cult’); (@FactumInc) March 18, 2021

Who knew the freedom of ideas and expression on a site like Substack would trigger so many morons? Oh, yeah, we did.

Wow, Woke/Social Justice Nonsense really is based on ‘first world problems’, couldn’t have said that better if we tried. And since we write about what other people write we didn’t have to worry about it so thanks Twitter person.

If I were struggling to get people to want to read my work, I think I’d pay a lot of attention to what I might be doing that is causing that problem, and devote a lot less energy toward bitterness and censorship demands aimed at those whose work people are interested in reading. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 18, 2021

Wait, you wouldn’t just try and shut other people down?! You’d actually try and write better stuff? Draw in more readers?!

Crazy talk!

***

Related:

SHOCKING … oh wait: Former Pres. of Drag Queen Story Hour Fdn. and Children’s Court Judge arrested on 7 counts of child porn

‘It’s not racist to disbelieve a LIAR’: Piers Morgan NAILS IT in just 2 key points about the Meghan Markle debacle

‘What a DUMMY’! Progressive candidate’s sexist attempt at Nazi-fying Conservative women BACKFIRES in a BIG way

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

