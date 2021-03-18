https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/18/virtue-signaling-parade-glenn-greenwald-nukes-pearl-clutchers-whining-about-successful-right-leaning-writers-on-substack/

Man oh man, our friends on the Left who pretend they’re journalists (when we know they’re all really activists) HATE Substack because the mean ol’ writers they disagree with actually have a platform where people can not only read their work, but pay for it as well.

And they’re not being censored!!!

HOW DARE THEY?!

Poor Jesse, he has really been under attack by a lot of stupid people.

As has Gleen Greenwald who summed this all up quite painfully:

Ding ding ding.

They hate ’em becaue they ain’t ’em.

Which is usually how this goes.

Who knew the freedom of ideas and expression on a site like Substack would trigger so many morons? Oh, yeah, we did.

Wow, Woke/Social Justice Nonsense really is based on ‘first world problems’, couldn’t have said that better if we tried. And since we write about what other people write we didn’t have to worry about it so thanks Twitter person.

Wait, you wouldn’t just try and shut other people down?! You’d actually try and write better stuff? Draw in more readers?!

Crazy talk!

