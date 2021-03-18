https://justthenews.com/government/congress/warren-ocasio-cortez-announce-half-trillion-dollar-infrastructure-bill?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez this week proposed a gargantuan spending bill meant to advance major infrastructure and transportation goals throughout the country.

The Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development and Generating Renewable Energy to Electrify the Nation’s Infrastructure and Jobs Act, styled as BUILD GREEN, would grant money to, variously “a state, a unit of local government, a transit agency, a port authority, an Indian tribe, or a combination of the aforementioned entities,” according to a press release from Warren’s office.

At least $150 billion would go toward the development of “electric passenger rail, electric vehicles, and electric vehicle charging equipment.”

Any contracts for the infrastructure projects would have to include a $15 minimum hourly wage as well as “no less than 12 workweeks of paid leave,” the press release said.

