Xiao Zhen Xie, a 76-year-old grandma, is now afraid to leave her apartment after she was attacked while waiting at a traffic light in San Francisco on Wednesday:

But, in a twist, she sent her attacker to the hospital despite suffering serious injuries herself. WATCH:

This is heartbreaking to watch:

And now she’s afraid to leave her home:

A GoFundMe has been set up by her grandson to help the family pay her bills:

“She is a cancer survivor and she also has had diabetes for over 10 years now. The funds that we receive will be used to cover her medical expenses, her therapy treatment, and her bills that we will have to pay constantly from now on.”

***

