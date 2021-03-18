https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-hannity-hilariously-vaping-on-tv-when-he-thought-it-was-still-commercial-break

Fox News host Sean Hannity hilariously did not realize the television cameras had come back on from commercial break on Thursday night toward the end of his show as he appeared to be vaping.

A few seconds after the show returned, someone on the set appeared to get Hannity’s attention, at which point he quickly yanked the vape out of his mouth and threw it aside. Hannity smiled following the brief comical moment.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham teased Hannity over the moment, calling it “cute.”

“Oh wait, am I on camera right now?” Ingraham jokingly asked as she drank from a water bottle in a reference to what just happened. “Oh, hi.”

“It happens to the best of us, Hannity,” she continued. “I mean, those little moments are cute, those are in the forever reel of the real Hannity — like, we want to know you.”

WATCH:

OMG Hannity just had his Gutfeld/peeing moment – he lost track of time during the last break so he was still wearing his glasses and smoking a Juul. (Sorry for the jump cut at the 0:10 second mark during “Villain of the Day” — Snapstream recordings were switching to Ingraham) pic.twitter.com/wV3nF2VhBu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 19, 2021

