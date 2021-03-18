https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/03/18/watch-rand-paul-destroy-dr-fauci-over-mask-wearing-you-parade-around-in-two-masks-for-show-n1433482

Things got heated between Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday during a hearing on the nation’s COVID-19 response, when Paul, a doctor himself, called Fauci out for wearing two masks for theater, despite, according to the senator, the lack of science that says Fauci, who’s been vaccinated, needs to wear any mask at all.

“You’ve been vaccinated,” Senator Paul pointed out. “And you parade around in two masks for show.”

“No,” Fauci replied.

“You can’t get it again. There is virtually zero percent chance you’ll get it, and yet you are telling people that have had the vaccine, who have immunity, you’re defying everything about immunity by telling people to wear masks who have been vaccinated,” Senator Paul continued. “Instead, you should be saying, ‘There is no science to say we’re going to have a problem from the large number of people we’ve vaccinated.’”

But Senator Paul was not finished.

“You want to get rid of vaccine hesitancy?” he asked. “Tell them to quit wearing their mask after getting the vaccine. You want people to get the vaccine? Give them a reward instead of telling them that the nanny state’s going to be there for three more years, and you gotta wear a mask forever. People don’t want to hear it and there’s no science behind it.”

Fauci was not pleased.

“Well,” began Fauci, “let me just state, for the record, that masks are not theater, masks are protective—”

“If you have immunity they’re theatre. If you already have immunity you’re wearing a mask to give comfort to others. You’re not wearing a mask because of any science,” Senator Paul insisted

“I totally disagree with you,” Dr. Fauci replied.

Fireworks between @RandPaul and Dr. Fauci on the subject of masks. Dr. Fauci has no rebuttal and can’t cite ANY science to support his claims. If you are vaccinated – you should be able to take off your mask. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/wt5tWcFDQS — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) March 18, 2021

Fauci is the same guy who praised Governor Cuomo and his COVID-19 response. Fauci’s credibility has been in question for a long time now, and it was great to see Senator Paul call him out.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter, Gab, Facebook, MeWe, Heroes, Rumble, and CloutHub.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

