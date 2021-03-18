https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/18/watch-terry-mcauliffe-adds-a-st-patricks-day-toast-with-irish-music-after-speaking-out-on-violence-against-the-aapi-community/
The Intercept’s Ryan Grim shared this clip of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe offering up a toast for St. Patrick’s Day after speaking of violence in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The Irish music playing as he makes the transition is a nice touch, too. Have a watch:
This is certainly one way to offer thoughts and prayers pic.twitter.com/ws32FBnQ38
Here’s the full context that Grim says is “not any better”:
From here, and no it’s not any better in its full context https://t.co/kfOk1nuCGY
That’s not a good look:
don’t get all choked up there Terry
He’s a Dem so it won’t be:
This should be a career killing moment. Holy shit.
“Clown behavior,” even:
Your way of mourning a misogynistic, racist attack on the AAPI community is….by….cheering with…a beer to bagpipes????????? Clown behavior. https://t.co/C3D7nVl8s3
He’s probably going to be the next governor, so, get used to it?
Ugh. That’s…disappointing.
He did offer a less cherry statement earlier in the day:
Standing with the AAPI Community #StopAAPIHate pic.twitter.com/zTeULXE7X3
