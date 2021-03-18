https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/18/watch-terry-mcauliffe-adds-a-st-patricks-day-toast-with-irish-music-after-speaking-out-on-violence-against-the-aapi-community/

The Intercept’s Ryan Grim shared this clip of Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe offering up a toast for St. Patrick’s Day after speaking of violence in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. The Irish music playing as he makes the transition is a nice touch, too. Have a watch:

Here’s the full context that Grim says is “not any better”:

That’s not a good look:

He’s a Dem so it won’t be:

“Clown behavior,” even:

He’s probably going to be the next governor, so, get used to it?

He did offer a less cherry statement earlier in the day:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...