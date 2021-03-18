https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/03/18/what-a-dummy-progressive-candidates-sexist-attempt-at-nazi-fying-conservative-women-backfires-in-a-big-way/

See Dick.

Dick is a progressive.

Dick is running for Congress in Florida.

Dick thinks all Conservative women have blonde hair and blue eyes.

Dick is a … not nice person.

Don’t be a Dick.

Pretty sure Dick hasn’t really met any Conservative women … or maybe any women in general.

Kassy Dillon, who doesn’t appear to be blonde or blue-eyed, chimed in:

Thinking Dick is trying to get attention on Twitter because no one is paying attention to his agenda so he’s upped his game or something. Sad that this is him ‘upping’ his game, right? But hey, look at us, we’re writing about him. Granted, it’s not exactly positive but some would say attention is attention.

Although we’re not sure he’s enjoying the attention he’s getting.

Oof.

Never mess with the red-heads, Dick.

Yeah, she’s definitely not blonde and blue-eyed.

HA HA HA HA HA

Fair.

THE EVIL ONE! RUUUUUUUUUN!

Man, warn us next time.

See? He’s saying all blondes with blue-eyes are Nazis.

We told you, don’t be a Dick.

Heh.

***

Related:

This is your BRAIN on Critical Race Theory –> Headline from The Root about ‘whiteness’ is straight-up racist AF

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...