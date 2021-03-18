https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/wife-fbi-task-force-agent-charged-jan-6-capitol-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Federal agents have charged the wife of an FBI task force member in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, claiming she entered the federal building and broke several laws during the mayhem there.

Jennifer Heinl “was present inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, during the riot” a federal statement of facts alleges.

Heinl, who is reportedly married to a Pittsburgh-area detective who works on an FBI task force involving child predators and bank robberies, violated multiple U.S. laws during the riot, the statement claims. Heinl herself had earlier claimed to investigators that she did not enter the Capitol during the riot.

Heinl’s husband reportedly urged her not to go to the Trump rally that preceded the chaos.

