It was a year ago today President Donald Trump was forced to defend using the phrase “Chinese virus” when referring to the novel coronavirus where its first outbreak occurred in central China.

“Why do you keep calling this the ‘Chinese virus?’” pressed ABC News’ Cecilia Vega at a White House briefing one day after another reporter used the precious time to make the same charge of racism in the form of a question. “A lot of people say it’s racist.”

Trump repeated himself from the day before.

“Because it comes from China,” Trump said plainly. “It’s not racist at all… It comes from China. That’s why. It comes from China. I want it to be accurate.”

The president was pressed again on the same issue in the same briefing by taxpayer-funded PBS reporter Yamiche Alcindor, who never wasted an opportunity to score points among the woke during televised press conferences. Alcindor was committed to the activism even if it meant repeating a pointless question already answered as the country faced a little-known virus.

Given the tragic outbreak of the novel Wuhan coronavirus is the first pandemic of our new exhaustively woke modern era, it’s unsurprising to see where the media’s priorities were in the early days of the public health emergency.

Legacy outlets, however, which dropped their own use of phrases such as “Wuhan coronavirus” and “Chinese coronavirus” after the Chinese Community Party weaponized U.S. wokeism to condemn the terms and evade blame, don’t seem to care about naming variants of the same virus with their location of origin.

Liberal media pundits want you to think referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” virus is racist. Here’s just a few of the times the liberal media did just that. pic.twitter.com/ss3kV5smSP — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 12, 2020

On the NBC News variant tracker, readers can see states where variants, including the “U.K. variant,” the “Brazilian variant,” and the “South African variant,” are spreading.

Other outlets are also now reporting on a “California variant,” and “New York variant,” linking new mutations of the Chinese coronavirus with the location associated with their origin.

The new variant names can be seen across the entire corporate media landscape, used acceptedly without the allegation of racism attached by the leftist who made viral terminology about race in the first place.

It’s common practice, of course, to name new diseases after associated places or people. There’s the German Measles, West Nile Virus, Guinea Worm, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, Lyme Disease, Ross River Fever, Omsk Hemorrhagic Fever, Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Valley Fever, Marburg Virus Disease, Norovirus, Zika Fever, Japanese Encephalitis, Spanish Flu, Lassa Fever, and Legionnaire’s Disease, to a name few.

Only one viral term, however, caught the media’s ire, and that was the one used by Trump and distasteful to Communist Chinese leaders.

