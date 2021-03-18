https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/18/youre-really-bad-at-this-stephen-kings-swipe-at-gov-desantis-and-floridas-chief-exports-is-a-viral-backfire/

In spite of reality, there are those on the Left who continue to try and frame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to Covid-19 — which was basically refusing to destroy his state’s economy during the pandemic — as subpar when compared to states run by Democrats.

Author Stephen King made this comment about “Florida’s chief exports”:

We’ve seen some failed dunk attempts before, but that one’s way up there:

Things are so bad in Florida that vacationers keep flocking there in droves!

King’s just doing what he does best:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...