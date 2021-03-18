https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/03/18/youre-really-bad-at-this-stephen-kings-swipe-at-gov-desantis-and-floridas-chief-exports-is-a-viral-backfire/

In spite of reality, there are those on the Left who continue to try and frame Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response to Covid-19 — which was basically refusing to destroy his state’s economy during the pandemic — as subpar when compared to states run by Democrats.

Author Stephen King made this comment about “Florida’s chief exports”:

Florida’s chief exports: Oranges and coronavirus. Lots of tourists take home plenty of both when their vacations are over. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 17, 2021

We’ve seen some failed dunk attempts before, but that one’s way up there:

Florida is 29th in cases per million and 27th in deaths per million. A large number of Florida’s tourists do come from New York, so it’s more likely that Cuomoland was exporting coronavirus to Florida. https://t.co/2IXtFesrdi — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) March 18, 2021

Things are so bad in Florida that vacationers keep flocking there in droves!

We’re 27th in the country. We’re not even in the top half of bad states. You’re really bad at this.https://t.co/TvSMdnMqbB — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 18, 2021

So, to be clear, the evil people here are New Yorkers. https://t.co/C2B86It3ez — Watching Elon. Waiting. (@Stevebility) March 18, 2021

They are doing better than over half the country, so…… https://t.co/Sd41ljPqr0 — Darth Collapsitarian (@ShoelessAncap) March 18, 2021

Literally nothing to back this up. Florida hate is weird https://t.co/6nItCW21gK — Crook (@Sjcrookston) March 18, 2021

King’s just doing what he does best:

King writes fiction. Even on Twitter. https://t.co/7G5lfV3MxD — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 18, 2021

Still writing fiction https://t.co/OXo5Epttk2 — יוסף חיים (@Rabbi224) March 18, 2021

