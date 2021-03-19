https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/03/19/12-year-old-rush-inspires-me-to-run-for-office-when-im-older/
BRETT: Emily, that you’re 12 years old and were inspired by Rush to run for Congress. Welcome to the program. How are you?
CALLER: Hello, Mr. Winterble.
BRETT: Hello.
CALLER: Thank you so much for taking this call. It’s a huge honor. But, yes, I’d like to thank Rush. Like you said, he inspired me to become a representative for Georgia when I’m older. I’m almost 12 right now. But I love the Constitution and American history. I’ve read all his Rush Revere books at least 10 times each.
BRETT: Wow.
CALLER: But —
BRETT: That’s something.
CALLER: Yeah. But it hit me like a ton of bricks when I saw that he died that morning. I was devastated. Please keep his show, his legacy alive for the younger people to know about.
BRETT: We will. We will, Emily. Let me ask you a question, Emily.
CALLER: Yes?
BRETT: When you think about Rush and you think about what you enjoyed listening to him talking about… If I said to you, “Rush Limbaugh,” if I just said the name to you, what pops into your mind first? What’s the first thing that you think of when you think of him?
CALLER: Probably just like listening to him every day and just have really good memories, he’s a great writer, good author. Great man.
BRETT: Well, it’s important for you — here’s the thing — I’ll give you a bit of advice. I have a couple of teenagers now. But let me just say this. Rush will always be with you in your heart, in your mind, when you think of him, when you hear the different elements and clips that we’re playing here on the show and certainly RushLimbaugh.com is still there for you.
He’s always gonna be with you. And you’ll see him again someday long, long way down the road, obviously. And he would want you to continue to takes those lessons and move forward and march forward and be proud of who you are as an American and a Georgian and somebody who wants to get out there and make this country as great as it can be. I think the audience would be unified in saying that to you, Emily. You have a very important task in front of you, and we look forward to getting updates and reports on how you proceed and succeed, all right?
CALLER: Okay. Thank you.
BRETT: You’re very welcome. Be safe out there, and we so appreciate you checking in. That’s Emily from Atlanta, 12 years old, inspired by Rush to run for Congress. She says his passing hit her like a ton of bricks, but it’s important to know he’s always here, always going to be here.