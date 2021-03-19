https://thehill.com/homenews/house/544075-14-republicans-vote-against-resolution-condemning-military-coup-in-myanmar

More than a dozen House Republicans voted Friday against a resolution condemning the military coup in Myanmar amid concerns over some of its language, drawing pushback from Democrats.

A House Democratic aide told The Hill that Republicans had raised concerns over a section of the resolution regarding election integrity, but Democrats refused to strip the language.

The measure ultimately passed the House in a broad 398-14 vote, condemning Myanmar’s military junta for overthrowing the country’s civilian government in a Feb. 1 takeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP lawmakers who voted against the legislation were Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Ken BuckKenneth (Ken) Robert BuckBipartisan group of lawmakers backs bill ‘to save local news’ An antitrust agenda that builds upon bipartisan ideas House to launch antitrust hearings starting next week MORE (Colo.), Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddRepublican rips GOP lawmakers for voting by proxy from CPAC 42 GOP lawmakers press for fencing around Capitol to be removed READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (N.C.), Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) GaetzCongress honors Capitol Police with Congressional Gold Medals Pandemic sparks marijuana sales boom Gaetz, Jordan ask House Judiciary to probe conservatorships, citing ‘Free Britney’ MORE (Fla.), Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida QAnon site shutters after reports identifying developer Republicans head to runoff in GA-14 MORE (Ga.), Andy Harris Andrew (Andy) Peter HarrisHouse GOP holdouts muddle Trump vaccine message Lawmakers clash over gun prohibition in Natural Resources Committee room Boebert responds to criticism of her gun storage in Zoom background MORE (Md.), Jody Hice Jody Brownlow HiceHillicon Valley: Senate Republicans call for hearing on FTC’s Obama-era Google decision | US grid at rising risk to cyberattack, says GAO | YouTube rolls out TikTok rival in the US House Republicans examine federal election funds awarded to Biden-linked firm Connolly to GOP: I won’t be lectured by those who voted to overturn the election MORE (Ga.), Thomas Massie Thomas Harold MassieHouse approves bills tightening background checks on guns Can members of Congress carry firearms on the Capitol complex? Republicans rally to keep Cheney in power MORE (Ky.), Mary Miller (Ill.), Alex Mooney Alexander (Alex) Xavier MooneyRepublicans block 25th Amendment resolution to oust Trump House to vote on impeaching Trump Wednesday READ: The Republicans who voted to challenge election results MORE (W.Va.), Barry Moore (Ala.), Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryNew Democratic super PAC to target swing-district Republicans over vote to overturn election The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden: Focus on vaccine, virus, travel NYT: Rep. Perry played role in alleged Trump plan to oust acting AG MORE (Pa.) and Chip RoyCharles (Chip) Eugene RoyThe Memo: America faces long war with extremism Hogan says Chip Roy ‘should be ashamed of himself’ Meng rebukes Chip Roy in hearing on violence against Asian Americans MORE (Texas).

Biggs in a video statement Friday condemned the violence in Myanmar but emphasized that “we can’t simply be the military police for the entire world.”

“When we do that, that’s how we end up in Afghanistan for 20 years, that’s how we end up having military personnel in over 100 nations,” he said. “The resolutions won’t stop the military junta.”

The Democratic aide said House Republicans had raised concerns over language in the resolution referencing election integrity. Members of Myanmar’s ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD) were deposed last month, with the military claiming that last year’s general election was invalid.

“Whereas the Tatmadaw [Myanmar military] claimed they had evidence of parliamentary election fraud perpetrated by the NLD and Burma’s Union Election Commission, an allegation that contradicted the judgment of several independent election monitoring organizations that the electoral process and outcome were credible despite minor irregularities,” the House resolution states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rep. Andy Levin Andrew (Andy) LevinAmazon union battle comes to Washington Democrats under pressure to deliver on labor’s ‘litmus test’ bill Democrats unveil bill to end tax break for investment managers MORE (D-Mich.), the sponsor of the measure, expressed disbelief after the vote that some conservatives would object to language deeming Myanmar’s election legitimate. He said that, with the blessing of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerMcCarthy in combative exchange with CNN’s Raju on election Ex-DC police chief: Sen. Johnson comments ‘racist’ Border surge scrambles Senate immigration debate MORE (D-Md.), Democrats declined to strip the provision out, forcing Friday’s vote on a bill Democrats had hoped would skate through the House.

“I don’t mean to be naive, but this idea that we can’t say that our own election was legitimate, and we can’t talk about elections around the world because it reflects back [on our own],” Levin said. “There are still democracies hanging on by a thread in this world.”

The vote comes as Myanmar’s military bats down pro-democracy protests with increasing force. At least 224 protesters have been killed and at least 2,258 people were arrested, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

DAILY UPDATE (18/03) 224 killed by this junta coup 2258 arrested, charged, or sentenced since 1 Feb 1938 actively persecuted#WhatsHappeningInMyanmar #MyanmarCoup brief https://t.co/2sVu1AUcxC detention list https://t.co/F99qP8zAna

fatality list https://t.co/T5qz8fua5f pic.twitter.com/3kA6udMLUI — AAPP (Burma) (@aapp_burma) March 19, 2021

The House resolution specifically calls on the junta to release Myanmar’s civilian leaders from detention and allow elected officials to return to their seats in parliament.

Mike Lillis and Laura Kelly contributed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

