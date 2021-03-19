https://foxbaltimore.com/amp/news/nation-world/alabama-woman-survived-tornado-while-clinging-to-tree-outside-her-home

The National Weather Service estimated the EF-1 tornado had winds of 110 mph when it struck Moundville just minutes before it hit Patterson’s house. (Stephen Quinn | abc3340.com)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — Jennifer Patterson was sitting inside her manufactured home Wednesday afternoon when she saw the tornado on her television. screen crossing into Tuscaloosa County. Minutes later she would come face-to-face with the tornado, surviving thanks to a tree and a split-second decision.

“I watched James Spann and when he said it’s coming into Moundville and if you’re in that polygon he said…be ready,” Patterson recalled, “I picked my purse up come to this car and that’s where everything changed. My plans changed.”

Patterson couldn’t find her keys. She was running out of time. So she decided to run for a clump of trees and bushes downhill from her house. Patterson’s son, Jake Utley called his mother and stayed on the phone as the tornado bore down on her.

“You could hear everything. The wind, the tree’s falling, at one point I couldn’t hear her screaming anymore. It was (just) the wind. I didn’t know if she was gone.”

Patterson survived by holding onto a tree as the tornado leveled the trail less than 50 yards away.

“I just knew at any moment it was gonna suck me out of there but it didn’t,” she said. “I held on to that little old tree. I held onto it with everything I had.”

Her only scratch came from trying to get out of the brush she found herself surrounding by after the tornado past.

“It’s like he sent a big ole bird that just built a big old nest and I was right down in the middle of that nest.”

Patterson’s house was destroyed but family and friends managed to salvage some possessions. She had planned to move in with her sister in coming years. Wednesday’s tornado pushed those plans forward she said.

“If we all just sat down and gave up every time something like this happened. Where would we be?