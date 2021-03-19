https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/03/19/andrew-yang-blames-the-uft-for-schools-being-closed-in-nyc/

Oh, man. Andrew Yang does know he’s running as a Democrat in New York City, right?

Because here is the mayoral hopeful telling Politico that he blames the United Federation of Teachers for the delay in getting NYC schools opened:

Union officials disagree and want Yang to “do his homework”:

But this sure is a breath of fresh air:

And it could be a winning issue if he keeps it up:

He is open to criticism as he pulled his kids out of NYC and moved them upstate so they could have more room for remote-learning:

As for the UFT, they’re already proving Yang’s point and are challenging Mayor Bill de Blasio’s acceptance of new CDC guidance that 3-feet is enough room for social distancing and not 6-feet:

More on that here:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...