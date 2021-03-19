https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/bachelor-host-hires-powerhouse-lawyer-after-show-dismissal-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chris Harrison, the longtime host of the dating reality game show “The Bachelor,” has reportedly hired a powerhouse lawyer in the wake of his dismissal from the program following his defense of a beleaguered candidate.

Harrison departed hosting duties from the show for at least the next season after furious backlash to his defense of contestant Rachek Kirkconnell, who came under fire after photos surfaced showing her at an antebellum-themed party and dressed up as a Native American princess.

Amid the uproar, Harrison at one point called for “grace” and “understanding” for Kirkconnell. The host was subsequently accused of racism in his own right, leading to his present ouster from the show.

Now Harrison has reportedly hired crackerjack celebrity lawyer Bryan Freedman, Page Six reported on Friday. It was not immediately known what moves, if any, Harrison was preparing to make against the show.

Freedman previously represented Gabrielle Union in her dispute against America’s Got Talent last year after she was dismissed from that show as a judge. Union had complained of a toxic and racist atmosphere on that set.



